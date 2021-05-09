The ‘Canelo’ Álvarez beats Saunders after eight rounds

05/09/2021 at 07:04 CEST

Efe

Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated Englishman Billy Joe Saunders this Saturday by knock-out after eight rounds to snatch the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization.

After taking a beating in the eighth round, Saunders ended up with his right eye closed and asked not to go out in a match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington., Texas before more than 73,000 fans, a record attendance in a closed-stage fight in the United States.

It was an emotional fight in which, after a first round of study, in the second Álvarez, who retained the titles of the World Boxing Council and the World Association, began to punish with his right hand to the stomach.

Saunders, who in the week made fun of the Mexican, the journalists and whoever got in front of him, tried to make a difference with the ‘jab’, and connected good impacts against a patient opponent, better on the counterattacks.

In the fifth, the European hit almost four strokes per minute, took the assault and continued with the recovery in a sixth even round, in which he stuck his tongue out at the Mexican. In the seventh there were good exchanges and Billy Joe looked better, however things changed in the eighth.

A powerful upper that slammed into Saunders’s eye it marked the fate of the fight; from there the English grabbed, dirtied the fight and was left defenseless when ‘Canelo’ combined his right with accurate hooks that ended the rival.

“I said that the fight was going to start after the seventh or eighth, but it was not as difficult as I expected. I broke his cheekbone and I knew he was not going to come out; I told my corner,” said the Mexican.

The lawsuit kept Alvarez as the best pound-for-pound fighter of the moment, with 56 wins, 38 on the fast track, with one loss and two draws, while Saunders suffered his first professional setback after 30 wins online.

Álvarez intends to challenge the American Caleb Plant, monarch of the International Federation, in the second half of this year, confident of defeating him to win all the titles in the super middleweight category.

In the previous lawsuit, Mexican Elwin “La Pulga” Soto defeated Japan’s Katsunari Takayama by knockout in nine rounds this Saturday and retained the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight title.