A candidate to lead RTVE, Juan Jesús Bruhigas, selected in December 2018 by the Committee of Experts among the 20 best in the contest opened by the PSOE, has urged by letter to the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, to speed up the work in the Chamber to resolve the contest as soon as possible and choose the substitute for Rosa María Mateo at the head of the public corporation.

Bruhigas, who obtained the eleventh best grade in the contest – reduced to 19 names after the death of Alicia Gomez Montano, the preferred candidate in the socialist ranks, has already signed, along with fourteen other candidates, a petition to this address in February, registered in Congress.

Given the inaction of the President of Congress, Bruhigas has sent a new letter to Batet requesting once again that the Joint Commission for Parliamentary Control of the RTVE Corporation be launched «to resolve with the utmost diligence the selection process for the appointment of the Board of Directors of the RTVE Corporation and its Presidency ».

Having obtained a quick and affirmative response to my requests, by letter from that Presidency dated February 5 of this year 2020, I allow myself reiterate the need that the aforementioned Mixed Commission complies with what has been stated by that Presidency and with the legal provisions and regulations in force in this regard, and, likewise, state that, since it has been established for some time, it has resumed its activities and has even been holding public meetings and Appearances, it is appropriate, in my opinion, to transfer or reiterate to said Commission the urgency of decision making that facilitate the continuation of the aforementioned selection process », writes the candidate.

Bruhigas remembers that the contest is pending the resolution of numerous appeals presented by the different candidates against the contest system -approved by Royal Decree in June 2018-, both by those who were finalists and others who did not finally enter the top 20, such as the former counselor of RTVE at the proposal of the PSOE, Miguel Ángel Sacaluga, or Bruhigas himself.

In addition, the finalist to lead RTVE reiterates that “it is necessary to carry it out with the greatest diligence when the RTVE Corporation is found, for more than two years, without one of its essential control bodies, such as said Board of Directors, due to the different delays produced in the aforementioned process framed in the public competition called by the Cortes Generales.

Uncertain future

Different sources of RTVE consider that the contest is practically ‘dead’ due precisely to the multitude of resources that have been presented due, among other reasons, to the fact that the Government published the rules of the contest when the candidates, a hundred, had already submitted the Projects.

Now, PSOE and Podemos are seeing the formula to skip that contest and return to the previous formula, that of the majority of three-fifths in Congress. For this, as this newspaper has already published, the Government is thinking of placing Elena Sánchez at the head of the chain. The argument is that she is a woman, and is the current general secretary of the house for which the Corporation is known.

“Starting the contest again has many difficulties. Among the 19 remaining candidates there are only three women, for example, so they would not meet the required parity. And then there’s the resource thing, which could tear the contest down from the start. There is tremendous legal insecurity, “explain internal sources.

Dreadful TVE

While it is resolved, the sole administrator remains Rosa María Mateo. In his appearance in Congress last week, Mateo again grabbed the headlines by calling TVE “Radio Televisión Espantosa.” She assured that it was a slip. However, internal sources assure that it is the name with which it usually refers to the chain.

«She, Mateo, and her friend, Elena Sánchez, general secretary, call the Espantosa chain regularly. It is not a lapse so it comes from the air. It’s like they both call RTVE in private », assures an internal source.

In addition, in a new appearance the next day in the Senate, Mateo boasted of the news of the chain. “The TVE news programs are not the last, they are the third parties,” he said to defend himself. With Four having eliminated the news from his grid, in reality there are only three competitors left at noon: Antena 3, Telecinco and La Sexta. In the general computation they are third, but there are days that are overcome by La Sexta, being in last place.