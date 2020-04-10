LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 02: A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and Anthony Smith during the UFC 235 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC)

This afternoon, the making of UFC 249 had a radical turnaround overnight. Only 10 days after the event, in Tachi Palace Resort Casino which is located in Lemoore, an indigenous reserve of California, the event was canceled due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

White in interview with ESPN revealed that they received “Calls from senior executives” from Disney Y ESPN requesting not to hold the event, which would have Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje by the interim belt of light weights.

ESPN has the transmission rights of UFC and also of the events of PPVs, Y Disney is the company that owns the sports channel.

“The powerful who are there asked me to withdraw and not do this event next Saturday.” said White.

Political pressure influenced the decision, after the senator of California Diane Feinstein will make a wake-up call for the event plans. New York Times revealed that Governor Gavin Newsom contacted the top executives of the channel to request the cancellation of the event after the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancellation comes later, they will move from the event of Barclays Center from NY, after vetoing massive events in the state to prevent the spread of the virus.

But for the Public Law 280which is federal law of almost 70 years, state officials from California they have broad authority to intervene in criminal and civil matters on tribal lands, where they expressed their opinion and recommended not to specify the event.

Upon cancellation, White He assured that he will finalize this year’s planned agenda. Once the current situation ends in the country. The President of United States Donald Trump suggested to resume sports activities from September. Where he offered to lower taxes on sports leagues to help recover after time out.

It only remains to wait and see when it will be possible to resume sporting events in the country.