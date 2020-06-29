The Club La Santa Virtual Series 2 it’s here. It will be a duathlon, the first to be organized virtually in Canary Islands and in which runners from any corner of the world may participate. Club La Santa, complex located in Lanzarote, bets on this modality after the success of the first test, held last June with several foot races in which they participated more than 250 athletes from 18 countries that completed, in total, almost 1,786 kilometers. Now the duathlon arrives, to be held between July 14 and 19, both included. The appointment will maintain its charitable character and will allocate 30% of the proceeds to UNICEF.

The competition, backed by Turismo Lanzarote and Lanzarote European Sports Destination, will consist of three segments: 5 kilometers of race, 20 of cycling and 2.5 of running. Participants may complete these three distances on the same day or separately, in an indoor or outdoor venue, provided that the authorities of each country allow it. All, of course, must be carried out within the dates set for the competition. At the end of the tests, runners must upload a screenshot to their participant profile of the device with which they train, reflecting the distance completed, the time spent and the date of each one.

The term to formulate the inscriptions, opened last Friday, will end next Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m. They can be made through the Club La Santa website (https://www.clublasanta.com/virtualseries2) and the fee will be 10 euros. 30% of the proceeds will go to UNICEF, entity with which the Lanzarote complex collaborates. Days after the end of the competition, a virtual awards ceremony will be held, which will be broadcast through the Club La Santa Facebook profile and its YouTube channel.

« We are very excited about this second Club La Santa Virtual Series because we believe that it’s a great way to do what we love and connect sports enthusiasts from all over the world”Says Fabio Cabrera, director of the competition, who assures that, after the success of the first Virtual Series, in which prestigious runners such as the Danish athletes Kasper Laumann Hartlev and Maja Stage participated, the idea is to organize more tests in the next months.

In addition, Cabrera adds that this type of tests « reinforce Club La Santa’s commitment to sport », a complex with the capacity to host more than 80 sports in its facilities and which is responsible for organizing other competitions with weight in the National and international calendar such as the ‘Club La Santa IRONMAN Lanzarote’, the ‘Club La Santa IRONMAN Lanzarote 70.3’ or the ‘Volcano Triathlon Lanzarote’.

Children under 18 can also enjoy this virtual duathlon, with two categories depending on age. Thus, participants between 16 and 17 years old have the option of completing a 2-kilometer race, 10 cycling and 1 race duathlon, with the same participation mechanics and registration fee as adults.

Children under 16 can join this virtual competition with free distance and always accompanied by their parents. The registration fee for them is 5 euros and, at the end, they do not need to send a screenshot with their results.