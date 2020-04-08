They are days of negotiations, meetings, studies … The League and the RFEF have made it clear that the idea, as long as the the coronavirus pandemic allows it, is to finish the competitions, but the how and when is still unknown. In those, in the last hours an interesting offer has arisen in this regard. And it is that the Hotel and Non-Hotel Association of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, Ashotel, proposes to the leaders of Spanish football that the Canary Islands be the venue to end this season.

Thus, according to the Canary Islands News, the hotel management has already sent letters to Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas, presidents of both entities, to study this option in an insular territory and somewhat more isolated from the coronavirus pandemic, which is hitting Madrid, Catalonia, the Basque Country or La Rioja more seriously.

Favorable conditions

Ashotel proposes that the remaining games of 2019/20, both of First as Second Division, are played in the Canary Islands. An offer that has been made by the employer’s president, Jorge Marichal, to the leaders of national football. His idea is that as soon as the state of alarm and compulsory confinement is lifted, matches will begin to be played on island lands, presumably in the Heliodoro Rodríguez López from Tenerife.

At the same time that it is a territory that has been able to control the coronavirus pandemic, the employers’ association highlights that there are hotel capacity to accommodate all 42 teams that those matches would play both First and Second. On the other hand, they add the advantages of the climate of the Canary Islands, which is not as high in summer as in other parts of Spain. The proposal is on the table and Rubiales and Tebas will decide. A similar measure is also being studied in Italy, with the remaining duels being played in the capital, Rome.