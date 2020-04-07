The Formula 1 season is in check. The organizers of the Canadian Grand Prix announced the postponement of the appointment scheduled for the weekend of June 12 to 14 and at the earliest The first Grand Circus race will be held in France on June 28 if it is not postponed like other great events in French lands like Roland Garros.

With this postponement there are already nine Grand Prixes that have seen their date of celebration postponed in this 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic. Uncertainty reigns in many teams because the competition ecosystem could be in great danger with the possible disappearance of four teams that could not cope with the payment of having made the 2020 car and not competing.

At the moment, the FIA ​​does not contemplate the option to cancel the Formula 1 season, as DORNA has considered with MotoGPBut if this reality were to occur, they should rescue some teams that live off the season’s prize income. The International Automobile Federation, however, does not charge if there is no race, doubting that F1 will return to how we knew it.

Canada does not currently experience such restrictive measures as Spain or Italy, but massive gatherings in the country have been banned. Formula 1, at the moment, does not contemplate holding the race behind closed doors, although it could be a possibility in the not too distant future.