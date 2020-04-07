The coronavirus has not yet subsided and the Formula 1 calendar continues to undergo modifications. Now it’s time for the Canadian Grand Prix, which becomes the ninth event of the 2020 season to have a change from its original date. This race in Montreal will be postponed.

Following is the statement from the promoter of the Canadian Grand Prix:

We had had the honor of organizing the first race on the FIA ​​F1 2020 World Championship calendar, but sadly announced the postponement of the 2020 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 12-14, 2020.

This postponement was not a decision that was made lightly or easily. For the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives of the city of Montreal, tourism, and the federal and provincial governments.

We have heard that the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities. Our thoughts and heartfelt thanks go to the men and women who work tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and nurtured during these uncertain times.

Francois Dumontier, President and CEO of the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix, said: “I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical breakthroughs derived from Formula 1 are being implemented in times of crisis. Right now it is crucial that all our energies come together to beat COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so. “

Meanwhile, Formula 1 President and CEO Chase Carey said: “We have been working closely with our friends at the Canadian Grand Prix for the past few weeks and support them in making this necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community. We always look forward to traveling to the amazing city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a little longer, we will put on a great show when we get there later this year, “said the American.

For people who purchased tickets, they will be valid for the 2020 Canadian GP as soon as the new event date is confirmed. All spectators will be informed of the available options, both for those who purchased their tickets through the GPCanada website (www.gpcanada.ca), and through other channels.

The next Grand Prix on the calendar that is currently active is that of France, from June 26 to 28.

