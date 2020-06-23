Circuit Gilles Villeneuve does not dare to talk about dates

Theories suggest that F1 may not leave Europe this season

The presence of the Canadian GP on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar is, to say the least, a big doubt. The Montréal circuit has confirmed that they cannot yet speak of exact dates and there are theories that the Great Circus will not step on the American continent if it wants.

A Canadian publication has published today that the Canadian GP will take place over the weekend of October 9-11, 2020. However, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve himself has confirmed to SoyMotor.com that such information is false at the moment and they cannot Talk about exact dates if they do not even know if they can be on the final post coronavirus calendar, although that is the intention of the North American country.

After renewing his contract, the Montréal semi-urban track had completely changed his paddock and pit lane for this season although he may have to wait to see the F1 cameras.

In fact, and in parallel information also from this header, there is a possibility in the minds of the FIA ​​and F1 that it is about running the entire 2020 season without leaving the European, even having between 15 and 18 races.

Just a few minutes ago Sebastian Vettel has advocated including the Mugello Italian circuit after the initial schedule of eight races that has confirmed the premier class.

Canada has been in 50 of the 70 seasons in F1 history, celebrating 40 of those Grand Prix at the Montréal track, plus another eight at Mosport Park and two at Mont-Tremblant.

