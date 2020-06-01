The Canadian credit rating agency DRBS has kept its rating on Spain’s sovereign debt stable in the “A” range, although it has lowered its outlook from “positive” to “stable” based on the evolution of the pandemic and of its economic impact.

The DRBS decision comes despite the fact that the public debt and fiscal deficit have soared due to the collapse of tax revenues and the virulent rise in spending as a consequence in both cases of the serious impact on the economy of the confinement measures of the last months, which cut off a large part of the activity.

The Canadian rating agency is the third international agency to keep Spain’s “rating” stable since the state of alarm was declared and extreme measures to restrict mobility were adopted. In their periodic ratings reviews, the US companies S&P and Moody’s maintained their notes (“A” and “Baa1”, respectively) on March 21, seven days after the approval of the confinement decree.

The ratings of S&P, Moody’s and DRBS for Spain have remained stable since 2018, when Mariano Rajoy (PP) was still ruling. The rating agencies coincide with the common predictions that the GDP will collapse this year and will grow again in 2021, although with less intensity than its fall in 2020. There is prevention due to the impact in Spain due to the high weight of the tourism and the automotive industry in its GDP and small and medium-sized companies in its business fabric. DRBS in turn considers that the Spanish confinement has been “one of the longest and strictest closings in Europe”, which the economy also suffers from. However, DRBS believes that the sustainability of Spanish debt is “solid” due to the continuity of low interest rates.

