The campaign is set up in Programa Hoy !, driver is affected | Instagram

Fear where ?, the campaign was set up in the middle of the Hoy Program due to an unexpected and unwanted visit, that of the fighter Pirata Morgan. Since the famous character entered he did not do it in the best way and caused a tremendous uproar in the forum where even Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta entered “to remove” for their program and their companions.

The Pirate Morgan came to support the couple made up of Macky González and Tinieblas Jr. within Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, but everything got out of control when instead of concentrating on the couple he went with everything against the former fighter Latin Lover.

The wrestler pointed to the judge of The Stars Dance Today that he went to get out of the fight to go to that “programucho”, to be in the midst of women and that he has always been afraid of him. At his words, the handsome Latin Lover faced him and asked for respect for all the women present.

It may interest you: Luis Miguel prohibits visits to Luisito Rey in grave

The situation escalated and quickly the handsome driver Lambda García intervened so that things did not get bigger, stopping Latin Lover; However, what he did not expect is that what El Pirata threw for Latin would be dodged and he would receive him. Poor Lambda finished his torso red from the impact he received.

It may interest you: Pandora singer, Isabel Lascuráin whom Luis Rey ran to

Given the situation, Galilea Montijo quickly intervened and put himself between the fighter and Latin Lover, to later run to the guest of the forum. After Pirate Morgan left, Andrea Legarreta He entered “al remove” and demanded to pay for the microphone that was damaged during the brawl.

It may interest you: She is not Gal Gadot but Livia Brito is the heroine of her fans

Latin Lover apologized to the public since the schedule of the Today Program He is familiar and indicated that El Pirata is a fighter who unfortunately always makes himself noticed in one way or another, although he is negative.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The dance contest was resumed and criticism continued for the dance couple, worried about the situation, Macky asked that what happened not affect their rating. The couple was applauded for alluding to wrestling during their choreography; however, they assure that it was the beautiful athlete who captured all eyes.