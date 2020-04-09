He Camp Nou It will open its doors this Thursday. Since that day the Barça coliseum will become a point of care at street level of a clinical trial, which has been promoted by the Foundation to Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases, to test drugs that limit the transmissibility of the coronavirus, led by researcher Oriol Mitjà, has set up four service points at street level to facilitate “the inclusion of participants”, including the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The foundation has reported this Thursday in a statement that the participant –Which has to be a contact of a positive case– you must go to one of these points of attention after obtaining an appointment with the investigators and “You do not need to get out of the car to be treated, which minimizes the risk of contagion.”

As Barcelona has communicated in a statement, Camp Nou will be the fourth sample collection space for this study. Although due to the characteristics of the stadium, they will be able to serve a greater number of people than in other places enabled for the aforementioned clinical trial.

The service points have been set up in the car park of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona (Barcelona), the Club Natació Sabadell (Barcelona), the Meroil gas station on Avenida Meridiana in Barcelona and in the Camp Nou car park.

In order to “promote study participation”, the web page estudicovid19.org has been activated, where the criteria to be able to participate are defined and the sending of the information to the researchers is channeled.

He test is designed for 3,000 people to participate and 1,745 have been recruitedTherefore, the organizers have called for participation and claim that “the validity of the treatment can be essential to relax the confinement measures safely”.