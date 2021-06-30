the camera under the screen returns to the scene

Samsung’s foldables are on the way to being one of the next major launches of the brand for the second half of the year. We say it because in the first one it was the Galaxy S21 and now the leaks about it are accumulating Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the last one with a lot of details.

We recently saw what looked like official images of both it and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which would come to pick up the witness of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (shell-type format). The Z Fold 3 would be the iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the hybrid format between mobile and tablet due to that large internal folding screen that, according to this latest leak, would come full of hardware.

Three colors and a large external display

This time the information comes from 91Mobiles, who say they have obtained the renderings from “an industry source.” What we see is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would come in three colors (black, green and pink) and that it would have a matte finish, coinciding with the renderings of the other day and following in the wake of the Z Fold 2.

What does not match? Precisely, what the other day seemed to rule out that first leak that the Z Fold 3 will be the first folding with a camera under the screen. While the apparently official renders of Evan Blass showed a “standard” front camera inserted into the screen with a hole, those of 91Mobiles re-enact an under-screen camera like on the ZTE Axon 20 5G. Basically, because there is no sign of a front camera on the internal folding screen, although in 91Mobiles they say that it is in the upper right corner.

The front camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In the Blass renders, the front camera is seen here (with hole).

In 91Mobiles they place the front camera under the screen here.

The screen frames do coincide with the previous renderings and also what appears of what would be the double rear. The camera module is curved and vertically arranged, like a traffic light, the fingerprint reader is on the side (so we would not see it on the screen) and on the other side (the left) the tray for the SIMs would be placed.

The features that are specified for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are:

Internal 7.55-inch folding screen, with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. 6.23-inch external display, with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. Snapdragon 888+ and / or a more powerful version of the Exynos 2100. This is less clear and we could see it with the Snapdragon 888, as well as the Z Flip 3. 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. S Pen holder, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the case. 4,380 mAh battery (less than that of the Z Fold 2) and fast charging of 25 watts. And beware, without a charger like the S21. Cameras: very similar to what we have seen in the S21. The main camera is expected to integrate a 12-megapixel sensor with a lens with aperture f / 1.76, so it would not have the 108-megapixels of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the 12-megapixels of the Galaxy S21 + or the Galaxy S21. The other two would correspond to a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle.

We will see if all this is confirmed, of course the successive leaks have enough coincidences and everything must be said, normally Evan Blass usually has very good sources and has a good record of successes. Will Samsung’s foldables be its main launch in the coming months, with a Note seemingly on the line? We will be attentive to a next Unpacked, the expectation is served.

Image | 91Mobiles