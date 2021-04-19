The camera of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is placed at the level of that of the iPhone 12 in DxOMark

The base model of the Xiaomi Mi 11 achieves 120 points, only 2 less than the iPhone 12 and tying with the Pixel 5 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

We are still not too clear how reliable is DxOMark Regarding these analyzes, but the truth is that four months after its official launch we already have the usual and very complete photographic review of the Xiaomi Mi 11 by its expert editors, who have analyzed a photographic system that Xiaomi has always boasted about .

In fact, it is no wonder, because the base model of the now large Mi 11 family of the successful Chinese manufacturer has achieved no less than 120 points in DxOMark to be placed at the level of several of the most important smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 5 or the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra itself.

It should be remembered, surely, that the Xiaomi flagship smartphone has a main camera in triple configuration, with dual two-tone LED flash and even recording capabilities HDR10 + video up to 8K resolution and at 30 frames per second. In case you want to know the sensors, here we present them:

108 MP wide f / 1.9, 26mm, PDAF, OIS13 MP ultrawide f / 2.4, 123º5 MP macro f / 2.4 Xiaomi Mi 11, analysis: a firm candidate for the best mobile for less than 1,000 euros

Obviously these 120 points are far from its brother the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and its huge photographic module with integrated screen, as it has already destroyed the DxOMark record with 143 points, becoming ahead of Huawei’s most performance options in the smartphone with the best mobile photography of the planet.

In any case, it is noteworthy that the Mi 11 in its base model, with a price of 749.99 euros in Spain without discounts, be placed at the level of mobiles as acclaimed as the latest Google flagship, taking into account precisely that it is an entry model for Xiaomi.

Specifically, the Mi 11 achieved 127 points in photography, 59 in zoom and 107 in video recording, scores similar to a Mi 10T Pro 5G which adds 61 points in zoom and 110 points in video, but lowering its photography prices to 121 points to stay in 118 global points slightly below.

Reviewing the analysis, it appears that the Mi 11 could even have raised its score if it integrated a telephoto lens to improve the zoom, although Xiaomi decided to save a few euros by mounting a 5 MP macro sensor that doesn’t help too much in this sense, nor does it offer additional versatility.

From DxOMark they claim that the main sensor get very remarkable quality details, although it underexposes in some cases with clipped shadows and your autofocus slows down a bit compared to other top-of-the-range devices, especially in poorer lighting conditions.

They indicate that the ultra-wide-angle sensor also achieves good results, and in the video part they add that noise level is “impressively low” with very good details especially when recording in 4K resolution.

There is no doubt that Xiaomi has done a great job where it had garnered more criticism in the past, so it seems that yes, the Haidian giant must already be taken into account also at the highest level in mobile photography … And without the need for specialized firms such as Leica, Hasselblad or Zeiss!

