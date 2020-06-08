Oneplus presented last April the series OnePlus 8, which is formed by the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, some models that we have already tested at Andro4all. Months after its launch, the Pro model of this new family of the Chinese company has gone through DxOMark, the well-known benchmark, obtaining a score that allows you to narrowly enter the Top 10, being ahead of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S20 +.

The popular benchmark has shared on its official blog its OnePlus 8 Pro camera review, a smartphone that has obtained a total score of 119 that allows him to enter the Top 10 of the well-known ranking by the hair, and that places him in front of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, which have 117 and 118 points, respectively. Specifically, the Pro model of the latest series of the Asian manufacturer has managed to place itself in tenth position of this famous classification of the best camera on a smartphone.

A classification that continues to lead the Huawei P40 Pro with a total score of 128 points, followed by Honor 30 Pro + with 125 points. In the photographic section, the OnePlus 8 Pro has achieved a score of 126, and from DxOMark highlight that the Chinese company’s smartphone offers good detail in its photographs, in addition to low noise, accurate exposure, fast and reliable autofocus, beautiful color and high detail and low noise with flash .

However, the cameras of the OnePlus Pro phone also have a number of drawbackssuch as a slight white balance, minor highlight clipping in more challenging scenes, fringe artifacts and hum in ultra-wide shots, and slight underexposure and noise in night shots, such as outdoor shots. As for the video, the OnePlus 8 Pro has obtained 103 points, and the popular DxOMark benchmark highlights bright white exposure and a wide dynamic range, as well as accurate and pleasing color, effective stabilization and a well-preserved detail.

By cons, there are a number of slight autofocus instabilities, visible temporal noise, and slightly low shadow exposure in HDR scenes. In conclusion, the well-known DxOMark benchmark indicates that the OnePlus 8 Pro, thanks to its characteristics and the quality of its cameras, both rear and front, offers solid performance without weaknesses series identified in the tests, and with a particularly good main camera thanks to the excellent exposure and color, high detail and well-controlled noise. In summary, according to the popular benchmark the OnePlus 8 Pro is an excellent option for those who like to take pictures with their smartphones.

