The Huawei has presented its new phones, and you can already read the first impressions with the Huawei P40 Pro after a time having used it as a personal mobile. And now we want to focus on the camera of the device, which is one of the best points that the device has, and of which Huawei has most boasted in the presentation of the terminal.

For this reason we are going to talk in depth about the camera of this Huawei P40 Pro, which according to the company itself is your best bet in terms of photography with the P40 Pro + in the history of this terminal saga.

Huawei P40 Pro: quad rear camera and a very ambitious bet

The Huawei P40 Pro has a quad rear camera that is located in a rectangular module that protrudes from its back and that, in my point of view, feels great to the device at the design level. In this module We have a column with three sensors, which in order are the wide angle, the main and the telephoto. While in the other column we only find the ToF sensor in the center.

As for the sensors that the device has, there are four, and each one has a different function:

50-megapixel f / 1.9 OIS main sensor

40-megapixel f / 1.8 ultrawide sensor

12 megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto sensor

Depth ToF sensor

When we use the device camera in automatic mode, the images are taken at 12.2 megapixels, and you will have to activate High resolution mode or use Professional mode to be able to enjoy the full resolution of the camera, which is these 50 megapixels of the main sensor.

In addition, Huawei uses a pixel combination technology that takes advantage of the large size of its sensors, which, as the company has stated, exceed the size of other devices like the Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The photographs that this Huawei P40 Pro takes, according to what I have been able to see during this time with the terminal, are very good, and if we have a good light, the work that its different sensors do is satisfactory, with a good level of detail, but yes, with a color interpretation that can be improved to a certain extent.

Night photography with this device is very satisfactory, and if we stay still for a few seconds it will improve, even if we are not in night mode, while if we activate this, the images will improve even more, even capturing elements that our eyes cannot quite see.

For its part, the ultrawide mode has a good performance, and its great resolution of 40 megapixels allows us to enjoy a good level of detail, Although obviously if we want to photograph something from close up, the best option is the 50 megapixel sensor.

We have different modes in the terminal, such as portrait or aperture, which allow us to take images with the background out of focus from different distances. But if there is something that we would like to highlight is the great work that the company has done with the video recording, in which we have 4K resolution at 60 fps, with time-lapse in HDR + 4K and a slow motion at 7680 fps that offers brutal results. Soon you will be able to read how the complete experience with the camera has been in the analysis of the terminal.

Follow Andro4all