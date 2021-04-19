The cameo shot the price of a comic

Share

After the cameo that could be seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the price of a comic skyrocketed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the House of Ideas comics always benefit each other. This is because many viewers and fans decide to buy these comics to find out more about the story they are seeing or will see in the future. But of course, when many people want to buy a product, it increases its price. And this just happened with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and a Marvel comic.

It all started with the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There we were introduced for the first time in the universe to the character of Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who made a very unexpected cameo. Of course, this episode caught the attention of the fans, who quickly ran to their computer to see in which comic the Countess appeared for the first time. It is the number 159 called Strange Tales, a comic written and illustrated by Jim Steranko in which a story of SHIELD agent Nick Fury is told and this character is introduced.

A comic that grew in popularity

The clear way to understand the increase in comics is through the CGC, a service in charge of classifying comics independent and impartial from the companies. On April 7, this number, which has a valuation of 9.6, was selling for $ 565; after the appearance of the Countess in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the same copy ended up selling for a total of 1,984.50 dollars, more than a 200% increase.

A similar case happened with Loki, the next Marvel series on Disney +. When they released the trailer, Mobius, the character that Owen Wilson will play, was introduced and immediately the price where he first came out rose. It also happened with WandaVision and one of its most important scenes: Vision’s first appearance in the series.

The last chapter of the series can be seen on Disney + from April 23

