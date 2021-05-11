The camalote, one of the worst invasive species in the world, reaches the Guadalquivir

05/11/2021

On at 10:55 CEST

Great concern in Andalusia: the fearsome camalote or water hyacinth has reached the Guadalquivir river. It is one of the worst invasive species on the entire planet, as it radically transforms river ecosystems, absorbs their waters, kills native species and causes problems in hydraulic infrastructures, among many other damages. The specimens are being withdrawn en masse and vigilance will be taken to prevent their expansion.

The Service for the Protection of Nature (Seprona) of Seville and an endowment of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard have documented the first finding of specimens of the invasive plant species Eichhornia crassipes, commonly called water hyacinth or Camalote, in the middle of the Guadalquivir river basin, and which represents a certain threat to river ecosystems.

It is a plant native to the fresh waters of the warm regions of South America, in the Amazon basins, and of the Plata. Its abundance dramatically changes wetland conditions. Currently it has colonized almost all the continents and becomes an invasive species.

Its ability to alter native habitats is such that it is on the list of the most damaging invasive alien species in the world. Its seeds are able to germinate immediately but can remain in a kind of hibernation for 15-20 years.

The problem comes with its release and very rapid spread in the natural environment, where it covers the aquatic surfaces preventing light from reaching, which drowns the native flora and fauna, in addition to obstructing irrigation channels and making navigation difficult or impossible, among other damages. .

The Eichhornia crassipes or water hyacinth or camalote is included on the list of the 100 most invasive alien species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and included in the Spanish Catalog of Invasive Alien Species.

The Civil Guard detailed that the location of this species in the Guadalquivir took place on April 28 and recalled its dangerousness lies in the fact that its proliferation has fatal consequences for aquatic biocenoses, definitively eliminating the aquatic fauna and flora of the place.

Absorbs water from ponds and ponds

Likewise, it has an intense evapotranspiration, which decreases the amount of water stored in ponds or ponds, and prevents its use by man (irrigation, human consumption, etc.).

In addition, it makes navigation difficult, reduces or eliminates fishing, and can even block the turbines of hydroelectric plants, in addition to constituting a potential danger for the development of nautical sports or sport fishing.

The populations of these species are a ideal medium for the proliferation of mosquitoes with the danger that this could entail for human health, as they are vectors of disease transmission.

All these negative consequences are becoming evident in areas where the invasion has already reached alarming levels, such as the Guadiana River in Spain, Lake Victoria in Africa and the swamps and mangroves of Florida. Only in the case of Guadiana, more than 50 million euros have already been invested since 2014 to try to eradicate this species, which has had devastating effects on the river.

Currently, the Seprona and the GEAS of the Civil Guard, together with personnel from the Geodiversity and Biodiversity Service of the Ministry of the Environment of Seville, are developing works aimed at the elimination of this species in the middle of the Guadalquivir river basin, removing small nuclei from the area known as El Puntal Verde, Lagos los Hippies or Fondo del Saco, to the area under the Quinto Centenario bridge.

Both the Civil Guard and the Ministry of the Environment of the Junta de Andalucía assure that “they have spared no effort when it comes to fighting this invasive plant.”

In fact, in the first hours after their location they could be removed about 600 kilos of this plant in the basin of the Guadalquivir.

However, and in order to definitively eradicate its presence in the Guadalquivir River, the population is asked to report any sighting of this species in any body of water, river, pond, lagoon or even in a shopping center immediately, if It is possible by attaching a photograph and location, to the email: exoticas.invasoras.cagpds@juntadeandalucia.es or to the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard of Seville.

In addition, the authorities have recalled that the sale or possession of these copies is prohibited by law.

As a result of all this, Seprona is conducting an investigation into the origin of these specimens of camalot found in the Guadalquivir basin to find out if it is a fortuitous event or if it could be an action that could lead to criminal repercussions.

It may interest you: The Guadalquivir already has more exotic than native fish

It may interest you: Spanish rivers already have 306 invasive species and another 272 potential