The ‘Call of Duty’ of 2021 will return to World War II and this would be its name

The 2021’s Call of Duty still targets WWII. This week, a couple of reliable reports reinforced the rumors of said setting. First it was Modern Warzone, a portal whose Call of Duty: Warzone leaks have been successful. According to your information, the new installment of the franchise is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, who already has experience in the great war after taking over Call of Duty: WWII (2017).

The most interesting thing about his report is that the game would be known internally as Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard, making it clear that it is not the final title and will change for your ad. However, this information contrasts with that of Eurogamer, which indicates that we are facing the final title. Taking the reliability of the second source as a reference, we can get used to the idea that Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard will be the official name.

Another data in which both media differ is the year in which the story is set. Modern Warzone indicates that it will be in 1950, while Eurogamer endorses that the game will live up to its name and will be located between 1939 and 1945. To be honest, it doesn’t make much sense to call it Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard if it will be set five years after the great conflict; understanding that the political tension was maintained for decades between some of the countries involved.

Will it integrate with Call of Duty: Warzone?

Now, the fact of returning to World War II has generated a great doubt: Will WW2: Vanguard integrate with Warzone like previous games? It is a very interesting question because the weapons and tools of that time are very different from what we saw in Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Sure, there are some exceptions, but in general the difference is abysmal. Additionally, the Cold War integration was not welcomed by the community, as it brought with it a disappointing weapon balance.

In fact, Warzone has not yet completed its “merger” with Black Ops Cold War. Various reports anticipate that the battle will bid farewell to Verdansk to move to a new map. The latter, by the way, would be based on the Ural Mountains of Cold War. Can you imagine a third map set in World War II? We cannot rule it out.

