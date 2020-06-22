© .

Real Madrid and Barcelona have a very tight fight for the league title. The Whites regained the partial lead thanks to their victory over theReal society, and the Catalan goalless draw on Friday against Sevilla.

Therefore, with eight games to go until the championship is over and with a good handful of matches for both teams, the competition will end very close.

The two teams have equality with respect to the number of matches at home and visit, something that will not give advantage to either of them, since great duels await them.

Real Madrid will receive in the Say Stéfano to Mallorca, Getafe, Alavés and Villarreal and will pay visits to Espanyol, Athletic Club, Granada and Leganés.

For his part, the Barcelona He has four duels at home against Athletic Club, Atlético de Madrid, Espanyol and Osasuna and another four at home, Celta, Villarreal, Valladolid and Alavés.