The UEFA confirmed this Wednesday, after the meeting of its executive committee, the dates of the new format of the Champions League, which will be settled with a final to eight in Portugal once the remaining knockout stages of the round of 16 have been resolved, which were halfway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

06/17/2020

The dates and some venues have been set in the announcement made today by UEFA, lhe quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played in Lisbon, playing the final at the Estadio Da Luz, where Benfica usually does.

What remains to be decided and will depend on the health situation is the place of the dispute of the remaining games to be played in the round of 16, since it has not yet been confirmed if these matches will also be moved to Lisbon or played in the stadiums of the local teams.

EIGHTHS OF FINAL

Barcelona-Naples, 7-8 August

Manchester City-Real Madrid, 7-8 August

Juventus-Lyon, 7-8 August

Bayern-Chelsea, 7-8 August

FINAL ROOMS – LISBON

Wednesday August 12

Thursday August 13

Friday August 14

Saturday August 15

SEMIFINALS – LISBON

Tuesday August 18 and Wednesday August 19.

FINAL

Sunday August 23, Da Luz Stadium, Lisbon