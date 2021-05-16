The calculator for the penultimate round of the League

The thirty-seventh day of the League Santander has a lot at stake. With two dates to go until the end of the season in the domestic competition, the stakes are still high in the three focal points of the tournament. The fight for the league title seems like a thing of two. Athletic from Madrid Y Real Madrid They compete to be champions, any slightest slip can give wings to the whites. The squares of Europe League and the new Conference League they are still open like the melon of the descent that is yet to open.

Fight for the League

The struggle for Santander League it is already a matter of two. The bump of the Barça last Tuesday leaves Athletic from Madrid Y Real Madrid as the only candidates for the championship. Both play against rivals who have nothing at stake at the moment. Saved mathematically and too far from the positions that allow you to dream of a European title.

In a unified schedule this Sunday 16 at 18:30, the Real Madrid visit San Mamés for a match that can be decided by a League. The Athletic Bilbao it will arrive without the requirement and with few worries beyond being important in the course of the competition. Those of Marcelino They seem already used to playing crucial games this season and this one, although it doesn’t affect them, it is too. The Madrid, with certain casualties, he wants to squeeze the most out of the colchoneros for the title.

In the Metropolitan Wanda awaits the Athletic from Madrid to the Osasuna. Another party that can say the title. The red box is mathematically one more year in the First Division and plays a match that could well be a final. This is how the boys of the Cholo Simeone, who are very close to reigning again in the domestic championship. They depend on themselves.

Fight for Europe

The fifth, sixth and seventh places have a lot to say this season. Next season the Conference League, which will be the third continental competition. With the triumph of Barça in the Copa del Rey, the fifth and sixth places give this course a place for the Europa League and the seventh grants a ticket for the premiere of said competition.

The Real Society is fifth with 56 points, the Betis and the Villarreal, sixth and seventh, with 55 and behind in eighth position the Celtic from Vigo with 50 points that drains your minimal options. Real Sociedad plays in Anoeta against him Valladolid. Betis does it against him Huesca in the Villamarín. Villarreal in La Cerámica before him Seville. And finally, Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou against him Barça. European posts go through these four games.

It should be noted that if the Villarreal is at the end of the Europe League this season. If he won the title, he would have a place Champions as a prize and only one place would be distributed for the Europa League and another for the Conference league.

Fight for relegation

The descent is still a matter of six teams. The bottom ranking is red hot with Alaves with 35 points (15º), the Getafe with 34 (16º) and the Huesca with 33 (17º) outside the danger zone. In descent they begin the day Valladolid with 31 points (18º), and the Elche (19th) and the Eibar (20th) with 30 points.

Only a debacle would throw the Alaves to the Second Division but worse things have been seen. The people from Vitoria play this Sunday against him grenade in Mendizorroza thinking about the point that could seal their permanence. The Getafe it is played in the Coliseum against a I raised that has grown after the draw against Barça. For his part the Huesca will face the Betis at Villamarín, which also has Europe at stake. Of the trio on the descent, the Valladolid faces the Real Society in Anoeta, gambling his European ticket. The Elche travel to Cadiz with the need to add three points. Finally, the Eibar will face the Valencia in Mestalla.