Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad visit an Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Damascus, Syria, on January 7, 2020

The recently enacted Cesar Law modified the regional political table. For many experts, Syria should begin to moderate its positions after the regime’s total rejection of any aspect of the law. However, the latest statements by Russian officials allied to President Bachar Al-Assad, the position of Damascus could be changed.

The law is a legal instrument by which it seeks to isolate the Syrian regime and block its allies. One of its most relevant points is that it prohibits the reconstruction of the country’s infrastructure under the current regime, not allowing foreign companies to invest in such reconstruction. It is named after a military deserter from the Syrian army who obtained evidence of the crimes and torture carried out by the regime in more than 50,000 photographs that have reached the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Several countries are behind the investigation to block the government of President Assad and before the regulations, Russia has also shown a backward movement of the Kremlin both in its role in Syria and in its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Moscow is considering confronting any blockade derived from the law on Syria due to the political and economic losses that this could generate.

The truth is that Russia’s intervention in Syria was not only to save Assad’s continuity. Future business and profitability have always been Moscow’s goals. But also, avoiding the change of balance of power there, Putin has given Russia an advanced diplomatic position at the regional level, becoming the most relevant actor whose strategy aimed at mediation in the resolution of the crisis. However, due to the new law, the Russian leader may be about to lose much of the ground gained in the event that Syria becomes a political problem impossible to solve by the Caesar Law.

The first repercussions that indicate instability within the Syrian government and problems that may worsen in the immediate future have already been manifested in the dispute that took public status between President Assad and his powerful cousin, the most important communications businessman in the country, Rami Makhlouf, where billions of dollars are at stake for the management of mobile phone companies. Putin is not looking at that with good eyes and as a good regional political timber, he knows that sooner rather than later Moscow will have to intervene if it does not want to be left out of that millionaire business that it seeks to assign to Russian companies. Although the Iranians are betting on the same and pressuring Assad in the communications area for the Syrian president to give Tehran the green light in that area. The conflict of interest there will be stark.

One of the best-known Russian experts on Middle East affairs within the Russian Council for International Affairs, Alexei Glenbekov, told the Lebanese daily An-Nahar days earlier that The law does not substantially change Russia’s policies for Iran and Syria. But that would increase the burden that Syria means on the Russian economy. Although he did not explain how Moscow could balance that burden, which, according to him, is becoming heavier than in the past.

On the other hand, the academic of the Russian Political Institute for the Middle East, Anton Mardassov, also suggests that the Caesar Law will not change Russia’s position towards Syria in a negative sense nor would it create a distancing from Moscow with Damascus as many expect in the West.

At the same time and one day before the law went into effect, the US ambassador Before the United Nations, Kelly Kraft said the sanctions were designed to deprive the Assad regime of the support and revenue it used to commit atrocities and human rights violations that impeded a political solution and blocked any prospects for pacification.

According to Kraft, the Assad regime has to make a clear decision, to follow the political path established by UN Resolution 2254, or the US. it will have no choice but to continue freezing the money for reconstruction financing and deepening sanctions against the regime and its partners and financiers.

This position opens the question of whether Russia will have to modify its relationship with Assad to a political solution that the Syrian president cannot give in the current scenario. Along these lines, Mardasov declared to the Al-Arabiya network in the Arabic language that Russia is fully capable of pressuring Assad to activate the Constitutional Committee by implementing Resolution 2254. Thus, Russia would propose activating a transitional government through that committee. without displacing Assad, on the contrary, the idea of ​​Moscow is to grant more legitimacy and keep Assad in power.

Since 2011, Syria has been subject to US and European economic sanctions that have failed to change the regime’s behavior due to Russian and Iranian support. This makes it unlikely that he will change his behavior before the sanctions of the current Caesar Law if he evaluates that the Kremlin in Moscow and the Majlis in Tehran will continue to support him.

Although Putin will likely continue to support Assad, the Russian president is unlikely to confront Washignton over the new pressures. Consequently, Assad should make some concessions if he wants to overcome the crisis and have sufficient funds for his government. Russia is helping him in that, Moscow is trying to make the concession process less difficult and painful than what the Iranian Khomeinists are offering as a solution. Hence, in the future Syrian reconstruction, it is highly possible that Russia will win the acceptance of the Syrian people and not Iran.

