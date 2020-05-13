Fourth consecutive day of casseroles in Madrid. Calle Núñez de Balboa is on its way to becoming a symbol of protests against the government’s management against the coronavirus crisis. But it is not the only neighborhood that shows its outrage. In Pinar de Chamartín, in the Plaza de Chamberí or in Aravaca the protests have been reproduced, with Spanish flags, saucepans and a unanimous cry: «Resignation, resignation !!!».

This Wednesday the weather has accompanied and caused the event to be more crowded than in recent days. The outrage is going to more in Madrid trapped in phase 0. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior has given an order to monitor social networks to avoid this type of concentration.

In the absence of a day to complete two months of strict confinement, Madrid already shows signs of being fed up. The epicenter of these protests has been installed in recent days in the 150-meter section of Calle Núñez de Balboa that intersects with Calle de Ayala and Don Ramón de la Cruz. That is the core of the protests, but the “Sanchez resign!” and the screams of ‘Freedom! Freedom!” they are heard throughout the Salamanca district and many other points in the capital, such as Hortaleza or Pinar de Chamartín. And lights begin to light up in other cities such as Oviedo or Alicante.

At eight thirty in the afternoon the movement began to be noticed in the Núñez de Balboa area. A car passed through this cero ground zero ’of the protests with the windows down and Manolo Escobar’s viva Y viva España’ at full volume. It was the starting gun for a new night of outrage.

Minutes before nine o’clock at night, the characteristic ‘tac tac tac’ of the casserole began to sound, which are already the soundtrack of the neighborhood nights. But this time they were massive. This Wednesday there have been many residents who, as OKDIARIO has verified, have decided to temporarily leave their balconies of Núñez de Balboa (where the flags of Spain with black crepe are widespread) to go down to the street to show their disagreement with the government’s management . The protests have also attracted many residents of adjacent streets. Every day there are more people, the neighbors warn. At the height of the night, several hundred people gathered in Núñez de Balboa.

The first major protest by these neighbors occurred on Sunday. That day, at half past eight in the afternoon, members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) and the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) made an appearance and began to ask passers-by for identification. His presence still inflamed the spirits and since then, those 150 meters from the center of Madrid have become a hotbed around nine at night.

Pinar de Charmartín, Aravaca …

Another large group of residents has also gathered in Condesa de Treviño street, in the heart of the Pinar de Chamartín neighborhood, where the protest has been reproduced with saucepans and shouts against the social communist government. Another nerve center has been Aravaca, there a large group of people with Spanish flags has gathered at a roundabout to ask for the resignation of the Government.

Meanwhile, the Government looks askance at this citizen resistance in the heart of Madrid: the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the National Police to monitor more seriously the social networks in search of ‘disaffections’ who propose to bring their anger to the digital level on the street. Possible citizen calls, even of small size, are traced to anticipate and dissolve them.