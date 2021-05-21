The CAC 40 and the DAX 30, facing their best technical moment

The CAC 40 and the DAX 30, before their best technical moment

The French CAC 40, the German DAX 30 and the Portuguese PSI 20 are at their best technical moment with a score of nine points out of ten, according to the technical indicators developed by the Investment Strategies analysis department, which makes them the best stock indices in Europe from a technical perspective as they all reflect a bull phase of the cycle.

These ratings take into account the medium and long-term trend of the stock, the total fast and slow moment, the volume in the long and medium term and the range of amplitude in the medium and long term as explained by Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of Analysis of Investment Strategies.

The bull phase it is determined by an unquestionable uptrend value, which is freely rising, has reduced volatility and volume increasing or stabilizing. It is a value of ten.

A consolidating security is one that has had an upward trend and is dedicated to resting or seeing what happens. Volume loses steam, volatility falls and indicators stagnate. See technical indicators on stock and stocks.

The rebound phase It is that of those values ​​that come from a punishment and are trying to improve. A security that bounces, triggers buy signals, increases volume, falls volatility and begins to show signs that the situation could improve. If this continues, the most normal thing is that you have a passing score.

The most prominent index on the Old Continent is the French CAC 40, which includes the 40 most important companies in the French country. Regarding its indicators, we see that the trend of the stock is bullish in the medium and long term as well as the fast and slow total moment, which reflects positive results. The volume of the securities is the variable that separates it from the plenary session by indicating a mixed evolution, decreasing in the long term and increasing in the medium term, while the range of amplitude completes the upward dynamics, showing decreasing in both periods.

The companies that register an outstanding score and justify this upward evolution are Carrefour, Saint-Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Hermes Intl and LEGRAND, all of them with a score of 9.5 out of ten and with a bullish scoreboard in all its variables except long-term volatility that points to growing dynamics. The company in the communication sector Vivendi and the manufacturing company Alstom also stand out with a score of nine out of ten.

The good technical situation of these companies, belonging to sectors of the real economy very close to families, show the consolidation of the CAC 40 away from the speculation surrounding sectors such as cryptocurrencies.

Another prominent index is the German DAX 30, which shows a positive trend in all parameters of the analysis except for long-term volume, which is decreasing. The German stock market supports its good moment in the electricity company E.ON N, which reflects the same diagnosis, the postal services entity Deutsche Post, which has the highest score of the German stock exchange with 9.5 points out of ten possible and with some bullish indicators in all periods except the increasing evolution of the long-term range of amplitude. The last company to stand out is the ‘teleco’ Deutsche Telekom whose only negative variable is medium-term volume.

The Portuguese PSI 20 has also stood out from a technical point of view, which, like the previous indices, obtains a score of nine out of ten based on positive indicators in all variables regardless of the volume of long-term securities that points to a decreasing trend. The companies that explain this good technical state are the financial entity BCP and the insurance company Sanae, which present the same diagnosis as the stock index of the neighboring country. Finally, the industry company Ramada Invest stands out, with volatility in the medium and long term as the only weak point.

