As the note of the organization says:

The organization of Cabo de Plata Festival, always in collaboration and coordination with the City of Barbate in Cádiz, he communicates that after the health emergency that the world has faced and given the dire consequences resulting, he is obliged to postpone this year’s edition to a new date.

The great news that the organization makes public today is that There is already a date for the Cabo de Plata Festival, it will be on July 21, 22, 23 and 24 of 2021. It will be when the caboplateros will hug again and live the festival of their life.

The reasons that have led to this decision are strictly for health security, since it is the obligation to guarantee the health of all the people involved in the realization and development of an event of this magnitude as well as that of the public, which is what more important for the festival to become a reality again.

The organization will not disappoint its caboplateros and continues to work with great enthusiasm and effort so that it can enjoy a schedule of 10, with the level to which the festival is accustomed. The poster announced today remains plus New confirmations to be added to this edition will be announced soon a fifth anniversary that will be luxurious.

The organization is committed to the future and trusts that the Cabo de Plata Festival It will continue to be one of the most anticipated music festivals and one of the strengths of the summer in Spain, already being on the official agendas of major national events. The caboplateros will continue making friends, discovering artists, dancing with their favorite groups and will continue to dream of experiencing the best moments of their festival.

The organization wants to remember that the Cabo de Plata Festival it is an important source of income and a generator of employment. In the last edition, it received 33,000 daily attendees, had a strong economic impact of 10 million euros and generated more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. At the level of organization, technical production, infrastructure, services and logistics, it has been one of the national festivals most valued by professionals, artists and the public.

The fertilizers already purchased will be valid for the new dates of 2021 and for the music to continue playing live, it will be a great bet for the caboplatero to bring his festival back to Playa de la Hierbabuena in Barbate. In the case of wanting to request the return there will be a term of 14 days from tomorrow, Saturday, June 13 (according to “article 36 of Royal Decree-law 11/2020, of March 31, modified by the fifth final provision of Royal Decree-law 21/2020, of June 9, urgent measures for prevention, containment and coordination to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19 “)

The organization also communicates that having purchased the ticket in advance, the caboplatero benefits from a considerable discount with respect to the price of the new passes that will go on sale. All the extended information can be found on the official website: www.cabodeplata.com