After five seasons, « Las chicas del cable », Netflix’s first Spanish production series, say goodbye. The last seven episodes, which will arrive on the streaming service on July 3, will find Lidia ( Blanca Suarez), Marga ( Nadia de Santiago), Carlota ( Ana Fernández) and Oscar ( Ana Polvorosa) in the midst of the Franco Franco dictatorship, a delicate historical period and an inexhaustible source for fiction.

The protagonists will try to end Doña Carmen’s reign of terror ( Concha Velasco), director of the Aranjuez reeducation center, a plot that reflects the situation of women’s prisons at the time. « We have tried to make it as realistic as possible, » says Ana Fernández in an interview with « Europa Press ». « Just as in the United States, its stigma is racial discrimination, here in Spain it will always be the Civil War, » reflects the actress.

And that stigma is precisely what has led HBO Max to, in the midst of a wave of protests over the death of George Floyd During an arrest, remove from his catalog « Gone with the Wind ». « It seems excessive to me. It is a very important novel and a film that was released in 1939, and that it was worth the first ‘Oscar’ to a black woman in Hollywood, » considers Concha Velasco, who is against censorship and is not afraid to the controversy that always surrounds productions set in the Spanish civil war. « I’m not afraid of anything, neither as an actress nor as a person, » she says.

The same opinion is held by Nadia de Santiago, who although she assures that « historically things happened and are portrayed », the approach of « The cable girls » to the conflict « is still fiction. » « We have to count certain things but we do not position ourselves. We did not want to politicize, » says Blanca Suárez.

« Cable Girls » is one of the pioneering series in Spain in terms of female representation, an identity seal that they have tried to maintain in the last season, focusing on the effects of the dictatorship on women. « How do you get into the Civil War with ‘The Cable Girls’? With brushstrokes, with the struggle of women, that’s why it is a re-education field for women, » explains Fernández. « I think we have been more involved than in other seasons, » he adds.

Fernández, along with Ana Polvorosa, also stars in one of the most groundbreaking storylines in the series. Polvorosa plays Óscar, a transgender man and partner of Carlota who this season will have to give up his identity to survive. « Giving visibility to these issues and telling these stories that have been covered so much is what gives it normality, » says the interpreter.

The Netflix series has not only been a revolution in the Spanish television scene, but has also marked a before and after in the career of its actresses, who close a stage after three years together. « It is quite cool to speak in world historical terms. For Spanish fiction it has meant a lot but it has also had quite a lot of international presence, » says Suárez proudly.

« We have been pioneers, » adds De Santiago. « I admit that I am not very aware that it is over, I am very sorry, » he admits. Although it is difficult to hit the outcome and make the audience happy, the actress considers it to be a « very fair », « worthy » and « up to the mark » ending.

« It will be shocking, I think it will be remembered. Few series have been done in this country with that ending, » says Fernández. Polvorosa goes further: « It will leave many people open-mouthed. It is quite unexpected, » he says.

« Las chicas del cable », which also has Denisse Peña, Ángela Cremonte, Yon González and Nico Romero in its cast, will close its story on Netflix on July 3.