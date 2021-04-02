The ByKolles LMH project is still alive and already has test pilots

The ByKolles team always raises great doubts. The failures and ups and downs of their projects in the WEC do not invite us to have too much hope, but the reality is that the ByKolles LMH project is still very much alive. In fact, the development phase of the German prototype is running its course and its track debut is approaching. Faced with this important moment in the design phase of any car, the ByKolles Racing team has chosen its first two development drivers, betting on a combination of talent and experience, but also continuity and a certain novelty. And it is that Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri have been the test pilots chosen by the training.

Tom Dillmann is an old acquaintance of the ByKolles team and has competed in various phases for training over the past three years: «I’ve been driving for ByKolles for three years and I feel like home. Developing the new hypercar for the top class of the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans is perhaps the most exciting task I have ever faced. During my career I have been involved in the development of many different vehicles while competing. In my most recent stage I have raced with an LMP1 and in Formula E, but this is even more special. I hope to bring my experience to the project and guide it from the beginning ”.

For its part, Esteban Guerrieri gives a touch of color and fresh air to the project, among other things because he does not have experience in resistance. The 36-year-old Argentine has competed for many years in formulas, but is now focused on touring car racing: «I am looking forward to this new project and testing the ByKolles hypercar. I am sure that my extensive experience in a variety of cars will help to develop the prototype correctly, although for me it is a new experience. At the same time, it will be like a return to the past since I know some team members from my time in Formula 3».