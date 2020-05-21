“In a moment of extreme concern of citizens about their future as a consequence of the serious impact of the health crisis, we attended a Unrewarding show starring the Coalition Government«. This is how the Businessmen’s Circle began its harsh statement after Pedro Sánchez’s decision to agree with Bildu and Podemos a complete repeal of the 2012 labor reform, which, as the data shows, served for the recovery of employment.

As denounced by this institution chaired by John de Zulueta, “the operation of the labor market in Spain has been used as exchange currency to get a few abstentions to support the contested fifteen-day extension of the state of alarm. ” They question that if yesterday morning the government’s intentions were to repeal “the most damaging aspects” of the 2012 labor reform, in the afternoon the PSOE and United We Can agreed with EH Bildu and other minority parties the “full repeal” immediate of that reform during the state of alarm. At night it was rectified and the repeal was no longer complete, “causing an unprecedented level of confusion and uncertainty,” they riveted.

The Businessmen’s Circle He defends “that it is necessary to undertake a labor reform” but “offering concrete proposals” and “always within the framework of a social dialogue that, with this unilateral political decision, has been irresponsibly despised, betrayed and dynamited”.

This organization that brings together senior managers and entrepreneurs explains that, in their opinion, “the Spanish labor market does not function properly, as reflected in the fact that our unemployment rate is always twice the average of the countries in our environment ». They explain, for example, that «suffers from a serious duality problem between permanent workers with a high level of protection and temporary workers ”. They are in favor of reforms but warn that companies “will need flexibility and scope to rebuild their business models, innovate and strengthen their competitiveness.”

However, despite the fact that in his opinion more reforms are needed, they assure that “the tightening of the labor regulation by decree is a contrary strategy to the one that we need”. “Far from preserving jobs, it will condemn numerous companies to the closure and accelerate the process of job destruction, exceeding the 19% unemployment rate that the government already provides,” he adds.

The Circle warns: «The much-needed structural reforms in our economy cannot be undertaken unilaterally, for purely ideological reasons and returning to the past. They must be dealt with in a consensual way, with a vocation for permanence, on solid technical bases and always looking to the future. In a moment of maximum uncertainty in that citizens need clear leadership, a shared roadmap and trust in our institutions, the measures of this Government only generate confusion, disaffection and disorientation. “