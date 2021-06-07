The businessman who supported Brexit and could go bankrupt due to lack of immigrants

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) poses with a pint and Tim Martin (R), founder of the pub chain, JD Wetherspoon. .

Tim Martin is one of the characters UK’s most controversial; also one of the most ridiculous. Winner as an entrepreneur thanks to the creation and expansion of the pub chain, JD Wetherspoon, your positions in defense of Brexit could momentarily place you in the club of employers who have ended up swallowing your words. Some say that the new Martin would not be very happy to meet the old Martin on the street, since in this illusory game, his illusion of leaving the European Union in the past it has turned against you today. The post-Brexit reality is not as sweet as he painted it and it is hurting his business: Now, Martin misses foreign labor, his pub chain is suffering the consequences and his speech has radically changed.

The two versions of this character are diametrically opposite. The activist Martin who cried out “yes” to Brexit walked through television programs of the BBC and Sky News and he did the same on the radio with prime-time shows to expose his desire to leave Europe. He also donated, in 2016, 200,000 pounds (around 232,000 euros) to Vote Leave (‘vote to leave’ in Spanish) which is basically the official campaign that led the vote in favor of Brexit. His positivism was on the rise a year later, when he published a 3% increase in your income, a figure that he used as one of the bases of his argument: that “staying in the EU would entail adverse economic consequences”, in addition to calling those who warned of the problems that cutting economic ties and economic ties would bring to the United Kingdom “fools”. raise the borders with the rest of Europe.

Tim Martin, founder of JD Wetherspoon, during the campaign in defense of Brexit. ..

In June 2018, two years after the “yes” will win with 51.89% of the votes to the “no” (48.11%)And while negotiating what kind of exit would take place, whether hard or soft, Martin announced that he would stop buying EU products to show that the predictions of a price increase or a shortage were a pipe dream. This meant that their pubs stopped serving Prosecco, Champagne and Brandy. In this way, the businessman tried his luck before the termination of the so-called “fundamental liberties”: the free movement of workers, goods, services and capital.

Those who accuse Martin of using his position as the founder of the most fruitful pub chain, in a country where pub-going is almost a national sport, to influence the opinion of the British do not forget how he sent propaganda pro-Brexit to thousands of homes and how he “fooled” his followers with promises of a better future away from the EU. However, time has shown that his mistake could pay off for him and other businessmen in the service sector.

The transition from the old to the new Martin had a denial phase, such as when in 2019 he lowered the price of some of his drinks convinced that Brexit would benefit him, and waking up, when he realized that the pandemic has made him many immigrants leave the UK without managing their visas and now they cannot return due to the termination of the free movement treaty. That means pubs, bars and restaurants are having a lot of trouble recruiting, to the point where there are thousands of waiter positions that used to be filled with a snap, and are now unfilled. The crisis in this sector is such that there are restaurants that cannot open every day because they do not have staff to assist consumers eager to normalize their social lives after harsh lockdowns during the worst months of the pandemic.

Now, the new Martin, the one who so misses the immigrants who served in his premises, advocates a increased migration from certain EU countries. In this way, he has asked the prime minister, Boris johnson, to consider a new “reasonably liberal” plan to offer visas to those foreign workers who are from countries close to the United Kingdom and who want to return. His harsh speeches of not long ago have turned into this:

“UK has few births. A reasonably liberal controlled system by those who have elected us, different from the EU, it would be good for the economy and the country. America, Australia and Singapore have benefited for decades from this way of doing things: immigration combined with democracy works ”.

The debacle is being felt throughout the sector. The largest group of pubs in the country, publicly traded, Mitchells & Butlers (M&B), has lost 9,000 of its 39,000 employees in one year. D&D is another group that has 40 upscale restaurants and is looking to hire 400 people out of a total of 1,300 employees. Pizza Express It is looking for 1,000 workers, in a peculiar case since less than a year ago it laid off thousands. There is a lack of qualified people who used to come from the EU and are now absent. Estimates suggest that 30% of UK hospitality workers came from Europe, a figure that could reach 50% in London.

