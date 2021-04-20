the business strategy to survive the pandemic

Digital commerce in Mexico boomed 81 percent in 2020, driven by the effects of the pandemic, reaching 9% of the total retail trade in that Latin American country. (Getty Images)

Shoppers are insatiable beings who expect immediate gratification. In the old days if we wanted to buy shoes, it was enough to visit some shoe stores to return home with the desired footwear.

But the pandemic has changed everything and now we think twice before spending the day on the streets, in contact with dozens of people, looking for an item that might not be so necessary after all.

Faced with this uncertain outlook, sales fell but some merchants reacted immediately. His answer was to go “to the dark side”, which is nothing more than to become large supply center.

What is a dark store?

These are physical stores that suffered large losses due to mobility restrictions or strict measures that limit the maximum number of customers within the premises.

The transformation was to convert their facilities into warehouses for large inventories, where they process the orders they receive digitally and dispatch the orders.

There is nothing illegal in this business model. They are simply called dark stores because customers cannot visit them in person. They are ghost shops, without windows, advertisements or brands, that do everything behind the scenes. This allows them to have more space available to store merchandise and quickly meet the needs of their customers.

In practice they look quite similar to traditional stores, with the difference that the products do not have price tags, they are not arranged to attract customers and there are no boxes at the exit. They function as a local warehouse where there are all kinds of merchandise, from fresh products that will be dispatched on the day to all kinds of perishable merchandise.

The origins of the dark side

The beginnings of that business model began in 2009 in the United Kingdom, when the Sainsbury, Tesco and Waitrose chains began to open stores in the most populated neighborhoods. In the beginning, they received about 4,000 online purchase orders in each of the stores.

The proliferation of dark stores before the pandemic was a bit more timid in the United States, although Walmart and Target had already implemented the idea of ​​creating collection centers in densely populated areas to reduce delivery time and offer customers a faster and more comfortable shopping experience.

Americans who had bought food and household goods fair Before the coronavirus emergency began, it was around 12%, which represents an increase of 50 percent compared to 2019.

Analysts had planned that sales from e-commerce would grow by 30 percent annually, representing 6% of total US sales.

But the pandemic changed consumption patterns and merchants had to find automation and supply solutions that could meet the explosion in demand.

It is now believed that dark stores will become permanent elements within the customer satisfaction structure.

The dark mexicanas

And Mexico has not been left behind. Comer and Home Depot are making the necessary adjustments to join the wave of dark stores.

La Comer decided to follow this commercial strategy after analyzing the growth of its online transactions in 2020, while Home Depot also announced the expansion of its electronic stores as part of an investment strategy for the Mexican economy of about 165 million dollars.

In Mexico, ehe growth of dark stores has gone hand in hand with the increase in digital commerce, which in 2020 reached 15.7 billion dollars, or 9% of total national retail commerce, the Online Sales Study 2021 of the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO). Analysts attribute that extraordinary growth of 81 percent over 2019 to the coronavirus crisis and its impact on consumer habits.

Although that rebound does not indicate that they have a clear path. Retail firms will have to rush to build loyalty from shoppers eager for immediacy in an industry where the first-come-first will win.

Consultant Ignacio Szymanski told a local newspaper that companies will have to carefully review their options to adequately invest in means of transport, analyze in detail market preferences according to area to have sufficient inventories and have the technology that shows them the best routes for delivery and the best communication with customers to complete orders.

Retailers that do not have the financial muscle to carry out this logistics and electronic transformation could rely on firms such as We load or DarkStore, what They offer storage centers with technological services that will allow them to manage inventories, manage payments, deliver orders and attend returns.

Other Latin American startups such as Cubbo seeks to be the bridge between unoccupied commercial premises and the increase in demand for storage centers due to the rise in digital commerce.

These companies specialize in reconditioning physical spaces that were left vacant to turn them into storage places than for the new urban warehouses.

Spanish fashion without reflectors

In Spain, the restrictions imposed to stop the advance of the coronavirus motivated large companies to restructure their sales networks to the point that the giants Inditex, H&M and Gap will close up to 1,400 stores.

And one of the reasons is that migrating to the dark store business model significantly reduces merchandise distribution costs. The cost of the so-called “last mile”, which includes transportation from warehouses to consumers’ homes, represents at least half of total transport.

Other fixed expenses that go down with dark stores are the rental costs of closed premises and personnel expenses because it is a highly automated system.

So it seems that this trend of reducing pomp and behind the scenes and increasing efficiency based on technology is here to stay.

