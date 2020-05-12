Mexico City.- Representatives of the Chamber of the Aluminum Industry, CANALUM, offered the conference “Opportunities that the Covid-19 will leave for companies in Mexico and the participation of the private sector in shaping national public opinion.”

The presentation was based on the uncertain outlook on the economic impact that the pandemic will leave, however, although the magnitude of the recession is unknown, there are opportunities that may arise for entrepreneurs and the media, said Emilio Sánchez Carlos, CEO from the EFE Mexico and Central America agency.

The pandemic simply accelerated a series of changes that were already taking place, for example, the media lose influence, newspapers have to change their business model and companies must also take steps to communicate differently, “they can change the pernicious flow of information, training journalists to report better on Mexico and its businesses, including doing so from other countries, which would be highly relevant, ”said Sánchez Carlos.

In the case of Mexico, he explained, López Obrador manages and monopolizes information, and therefore companies must work to have a clear and deep voice in the face of the media crisis.

Emilio Sánchez Carlos, CEO of the EFE Mexico and Central America agency

We must understand that communication and marketing go hand in hand “a parallel universe can be created so that entrepreneurs also have the ability to influence, not be afraid of social networks or communication,” said the expert.

Emilio Sánchez warned that it is a good time for businessmen in defense of their own interests and that of the nation, to inform about the commercial advantages of Mexico with the world and also about the new business horizons, without forgetting the situation with a view to South of the continent and the business opportunities presented there.

In general, there is a leadership vacuum in Latin America, and too much negative burden on business due to the outdated visions that populism brings.

This represents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to generate new, more pro-active communication strategies, due to the importance of entrepreneurs at all levels, Emilio Sánchez Carlos concluded.

Seven24.mx

ebv

The post The business model must be transformed after Covid: specialist appeared first on Seven24.