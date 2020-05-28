In a context of a certain positivism in which Spain is resuming sports activities and internationally ‘compressed’ calendars of competitions are beginning to be announced for the last quarter of 2020, in a little less than 12 hours three news items have fallen like three jugs of cold water: European QS Surfing Events and 2020 MTB Crankworx Whistler are canceled … and the Burton US Open 2021 is canceled.

The latter is perhaps the most notorious cancellation, given that it was to be held from March 1 to 6, 2021. In other words, There were 10 months left for the 38th edition of this iconic event to take place in the world of snowboarding. But its main promoter, Burton Snowboards, has not wanted to take any risk and has announced it in a statement:

“It was a difficult decision because there were still many months left for the Burton US Open and we are not sure what will happen to the pandemic in so long,” said the company’s CEO, John Lacy. “But after shuffling multiple options for the 2021 event, We have seen that there is a potential risk to public health, but also financially, investing millions in a competition that could be canceled. “

Since 1983: Although the Burton US Open started in Vermont, in recent years it had been held in Vail, Colorado.

Daniel Milchev (Red Bull Content Pool)

And it continues: “It is a disappointment for the entire community: riders, fans, brands and workers that have made the US Open the longest-running snowboard event in Europe, held since 1983. But The most important thing is the long-term protection of the community; And if we have to miss a year of the championship to help stop Covid-19, we will. “

The statement ends with a quote from Donna Carpenter, Burton’s owner and widow of the deceased pioneer and founder this year, Jake Burton: “Of course the Burton US Open will be back. It is the best event in the world!” Be that as it may, in 2020 Yuto Totsuka and Xuetong Cai will hold the throne in Halfpipe, while Yuki Kadono and Jamie Anderson will do so in Slopestyle.