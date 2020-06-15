Yesterday was a new anniversary of the death of Jorge Luis Borges, which occurred on June 14, 1986. The most famous Argentine writer of all time, worldwide admired. The Ministry of Culture of the Nation, directed by Tristán Bauer, dedicated a sober tweet to him: « 34 years after his death we remember the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges », with a link to an article in which they reproduced excerpts from the book dedicated to him by « his friend and colleague, Adolfo Bioy Casares ».

The tweet about Borges was escorted by two others dedicated to remembering the birth of another Argentine, a fact that, judging by the tone of the messages, It moves the Culture portfolio much more: « Today Ernesto‘ Che ’Guevara, the Argentine-Cuban symbol of all time, would be 92 years old. » And he added: « I knew the history of the man of ideas, action and revolution », with a link to an article entitled: « 92 years after the birth of an essential man » (sic).

The second message about Guevara is perhaps the anticipated response to any unsuspecting user who might wonder why the « Culture » portfolio reminds Che: « Ernesto Guevara loved poetry -The Ministry tells us- Today [por ayer], June 14, on the 92nd anniversary of his birth we remember him from a story that links two manuscripts. One by Rubén Darío from his triun Triumphal March ’, and another from the same poem written by Che”.

Guevara transcribed a poem in his notebook in the Bolivian jungle … This is how this tribute is understood, which does not save praise or hide admiration: « Ernesto Rafael Guevara de la Serna, known worldwide as ‘El Che’, was an Argentine doctor who made the revolution, a dreamer, a different one, the friend of Fidel Castro, the man who put his body in pursuit of his ideals and gave his life for them. ”

In the portrait that they dedicate to him, in addition to evoking his medical condition, his asthma, his travels in Latin America, they include paragraphs from his “historic” speech at the UN -where, they assure, « stunned those present with their well-defined concepts and always focused on peace and world conflicts » -, the memory of his « revolutionary love » for Aleida March, and his death, « very young, in battle in the town of La Higuera (Bolivia), on October 9, 1967, executed. »

One would believe in the page of Granma or some Cuban ministry …

One section is especially striking: « El‘ Che ’and Fidel. Unforgettable relationship if any. The Cuban leader and the Argentine doctor laid the foundations for a friendship as solid as it is complex. ” Gentle way of referring to Castro’s autocratic personality that led him to get rid of all other charismatics around him on the way to the establishment of one of the longest-running dictatorships on the continent, satellite of the Soviet Union until its dissolution. Regime that continues to resist opening and that, it is worth remembering, remains a single party. Without freedom of association or expression. Details.

Quoting from Pacho O’Donnell’s book on the Argentine guerrilla, they recall that, “at a congress in Algiers, he [Guevara] makes a very harsh criticism against the Soviet Union for the treatment it gives to the countries in its orbit ”. And, the quote continues; « When he returns to Havana, Fidel is waiting for him at the airport and says something like‘Che, you can’t be against Washington and Moscow at the same time ”.

It is all the reference to the inclusion of Cuba in the Soviet orbit and its role as a colony of Moscow, condemned to non-development and to serve a policy alien to national interests.

The official eulogy to Che closes with a stanza of the song -after all, it is Culture- that the Cuban musician Carlos Puebla dedicated to him: « We learned to love you from the historical height where the sun of your bravery encircled death … », etc.

It is striking at least that the Ministry of Culture – not even the Instituto Patria or a Socialist Committee – promote Ernesto Guevara as an icon, without at least delving into the geopolitical aspects that surround his career and that they would be a contribution to the new generations, instead of this uncritical idealization, fruit of the admiration that powerless people usually have towards courage, even if it is headless. Fruit of a romantic idea of ​​violence and revolution.

Che’s career and especially his tragic end It would have been an excellent opportunity to rescue the Third Position; rare Peronists today …

But What is the justification for « Culture » to pay homage? Guevara wrote some books, it is true, essentially memories of his experience in Cuba. An experience that, when it wanted to be transplanted to other countries -even by Che himself- had disastrous results and only served to facilitate repression and extermination. Of his misreading of Latin American reality, which led him to the most absolute political isolation, completely divorced from the Bolivian peasant masses, the annihilation of almost all his troops and his own sacrifice, nothing says the official semblance.

The anecdote that he transcribed a poem by Rubén Darío is childish. « As I advanced (through the Bolivian jungle) I recited poetry … »

This June 14 also it was a century – no more and no less – of the death of Max Weber. But it seems that, in the opinion of the Ministry, that anniversary of the physical disappearance of one of the most influential thinkers of the 19th and 20th centuries, and still in force in the social sciences, has nothing to do with culture.