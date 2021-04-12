The Burberry brand suffers the wrath of the Chinese government

Chinese actress Dongyu Zhou was Burberry’s face (Photo: John Phillips via UK Press via Getty Images)

Can politics and fashion go hand in hand? If you can. And this can have consequences? Also. Burberry has become the first British multinational to suffer in its meats (read clothing and accessories) China’s political reaction to international diplomatic complaints led by the United Kingdom about human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

In Xinjiang there are, according to the United Nations, a million Uyghurs live in “re-education” camps that the Chinese Communist Party has conveniently organized so that they learn to enjoy the benefits of communism without complaining. The Uyghur ethnic group, Islamic by religion, is being used in forced labor camps to pick cotton, from dawn to dusk, in conditions of semi-slavery. According to official data, there are 20 million Uighurs exiled from their region and only 45% of the population remains in their own territory. Despite being an autonomous region, like Tibet, the Chinese Communist Party has decided that the autonomous does not apply. For years, the dictatorship has “colonized” the Xijiang region with citizens from other parts of the country, while the Uighurs are “reeducated” in communism and away from their religion and customs.

In June 2019, a BBC report brought to light the reality of these communist camps “volunteers to reduce poverty”, according to the Chinese authorities, where thousands of Uighurs live in subhuman conditions. Knowing the terrible reality of this population, multinationals such as H&M, Nike, Adidas or Burberry decided not to buy cotton from this part of the world – since then called “stained cotton” – as a protest. The Chinese reaction …

