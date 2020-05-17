Soccer returned. The Bundesliga returned. Yes, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, This Saturday the ball rolled again in German football. Of course, with all the stadiums completely empty and with strict sanitary instructions for social distancing.

Although it is impossible to avoid contact during the game, several players followed orders and they decided to celebrate their goals without hugging their teammates on the playing field. However, there were two parties that generated controversy.

Dedryck Boyata, a Belgian defender who plays for Hertha Berlin, decided to hug and kiss a teammate in celebration of the first goal against Hoffenheim, while Marcus Thuram, footballer for Borussia Mönchengladbach, approached one of his team to celebrate his goal in a 3-1 victory against Eintrach Frankfurt.

As these situations generated a stir on social networks, a Bundesliga spokesman came out to explain and stated that the players will not be penalized: “For the celebrations, only advice has been given and therefore there can be no sanctions. How a goal is celebrated is not part of the medical protocol designed to allow the resumption of the German championship. “

Along the same lines, Hertha Berlin coach Bruno Labbadia also said in favor of the celebrations: “I hope people understand this. The act of repressing is simply an indication. We have tested negative for the coronavirus six times, the last time yesterday. Emotions are also part of the game, otherwise we don’t need to play. “

The truth is that German football returned with six games: Borussia Dortmund 4 – Schalke 04 0, Augsburg 1 – Wolfsburg 2, Dusseldorf 0 – Paderborn 0, Leipzig 1 – Freiburg 1, Hoffenheim 0 – Hertha Berlin 3 and Eintrach Frankfurt 1 – Borussia Mönchengladbach 3. This Sunday they will play: Cologne vs. Mainz 05 and Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich.

