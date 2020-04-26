The administrative director of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, warned that the Bundesliga it could sink financially and would not be as it was before if the season does not resume and it cannot be played in the coming months.

“If we don’t play in the next few months the Bundesliga will collapse, will no longer exist in the way we know it“Watzke said in remarks to the Sky pay channel.

Currently the Bundesliga is interrupted, in the absence of nine days, no date has been set for it to restart, although the possibility of May 9 has been considered.

In any case, it seems clear that, if the season can be concluded, this will happen with games behind closed doors, for which the German Football League (DFL) has presented a plan with a series of preventive measures from the health point of view .

Sky, which has the rights to most games, has agreed with the DFL to prepay the last installment to provide liquidity to the clubs, reserving the possibility of claiming a refund if the season does not resume.

The money at stake for German clubs amounts to 300 million euros.

Watzke said he can understand that groups of fans are against closed-door matches, but added that what is now at stake is “the salvation of football.”

“Naturally I understand that many fans say that the atmosphere in the stadiums would be missing, but what is at stake is the salvation of football,” he said.

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness also said in statements to “Kicker” magazine that Closed-door matches are indispensable for the Bundesliga in the current situation.

“In principle, closed-door matches seem questionable to me but in view of the financial situation of some clubs they are vitally necessary and there is no alternative to them,” Hoeness said.

