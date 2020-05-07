On May 16, when the Bundesliga resumes in empty stadiums, the German tournament will serve as a barometer for other soccer leagues that were paralyzed by the coronavirus.

The Premier League of England, Serie A of Italy and La Liga of Spain will be very pending, since the Bundesliga faces a series of risk factors that could precipitate more interruptions or another stoppage.

The German league assures that its intention is to minimize the risk of contracting the virus. However, he is aware that he will need to be vigilant to complete the season in June, as planned.

“Every matchday will be an opportunity to show us that we deserve to have a next date,” said league executive director Christian Seifert on Thursday.

CONTACTS

The resumption plan in Germany is based on regular tests of coronavirus to players and employees. More than 20,000 samples will need to be taken just to end the campaign in the two main divisions.

Twelve people, including soccer players and workers, have tested positive since last week, when testing began at all 36 clubs in those divisions. Some have already shown a negative result in subsequent analyzes.

League rules seek to reduce the risk of players becoming infected and limit the possible spread. Soccer players and anyone living with them have been asked to refrain from leaving home as much as possible.

When getting off the club bus, players must wear face masks. There will be no handshakes before the game.

But the plan has its limits. Germany is not following the example of South Korea’s K League, which banned spitting or talking near another person on the court. And if the players test positive, the German clubs do not have to isolate the rest of the team.

Colonia player Birger Verstraete found it difficult to focus on soccer during team training after the previous week, when two soccer players and a physical therapist tested positive for COVID-19.

In contrast, League K is imposing a two-week quarantine on any team where a positive case arises, and on the clubs it has recently played with.

GOVERNMENTAL INTERVENTION

Even if the league plan works perfectly, the coronavirus could still affect games.

The same German government, which on Wednesday approved at a meeting to resume the Bundesliga, outlined an “emergency brake” mechanism. This would allow regional officials to impose new restrictions on the area if a major outbreak arises, with more than 50 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in one week.

It is unclear how those measures would affect training or games without fans.

PLAYER CONDUCT

Even after the league set the rules, not everyone followed them.

Salomon Kalou has played only this season, but has had a greater impact than figures like Robert Lewandowski or Erling Haaland on the public image of the Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old Hertha Berlin forward posted a video online showing him at the moment when he violates the rules of social estrangement, by shaking hands with a colleague and an employee, in addition to interrupting a coronavirus test that applied to a footballer.

Kalou apologized and was suspended. But the Ivorian received as much criticism as the league’s restart plans.

AMATEUR CONCENTRATIONS

Different politicians and the police have expressed concern about the possibility that groups of fans appear in the parties, even if they are not allowed to enter the stadiums. In extreme cases, the encounters could be canceled.

Several hundred supporters of Borussia Mönchengladbach gathered in front of the stadium in March, for the only Bundesliga match to have been held with the stands empty so far. When the league resumes, it will be with security guards inside and outside the stadiums.

In the face of the fierce rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, who will face each other on May 16, there will be passions on fire since the weekend that marks the restart.

lrich Mäurer suggested in March, before the league was suspended, that empty stadium duels would be canceled if fans were gathered nearby. The police union in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has also raised a number of concerns

RISK OF INJURY

Two months without playing implies that players will have to get in tune in the same way as in a preseason. So much time without training could lead to more injuries.

Some states allowed clubs to resume training some time before the others, perhaps giving them an advantage.

Werder Bremen, who was slow to start training, wanted the activity to start on May 23, wielding a level playing field and the risk of injury. He had to settle for his first match to be played on Monday, May 18, the last game of the date.

Some teams were still waiting Thursday for permission for full campus practice rather than in small groups. With more games midweek than usual, the rush of games could cause physical problems.