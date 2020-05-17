BERLIN (AP) – Players and fans in the Bundesliga were trying to adapt to football without an audience in Germany’s stadiums.

More than 1,000 fans from Cologne handed over their shirts and scarves to make a display of “good luck charms” in the stands in the game that their team matched on Sunday 2-2 against Mainz. In other parts of the city, they were placed posters reproaching the restart of the season, harshly criticized by certain sectors of the bars of Cologne.

As the league resumed on Saturday, the substitutes and other club employees sat on the benches and stands wearing masks. But not everyone followed the recommendation to celebrate with “social distancing” goals.

The Cologne and Mainz players celebrated their goals by touching their elbows, but those of the Osnabrück footballers and substitutes of the second division hugged each other after discounts in a draw.

It was the first Bundesliga match in 12 years in which the colony mascot Hennes, the goat, was unable to leave the field with the team. The restrictions banned the presence of pets, so Hennes IX stayed in her pen at the zoo, but appeared for a brief moment on the video screen prior to the kickoff.

Bayern Munich faced Union Berlin later.

The bars of the teams are divided by the restart, like the same German society. Many clubs allowed fans to place banners on empty stands. Some groups have clamored for changes in German soccer.

St. Pauli, a club in the second category with a left-wing crowd, played on Sunday with a banner on the side of the pitch that read: “Football lives on fans. Reforms now ”. On Saturday, a banner at the Augburg stadium said: “Football will survive. Your business is sick! ”

Surveys conducted by German television media prior to the revival showed that most Germans are opposed to the resumption of the matches.

Hertha Berlin was criticized because its players clashed hands in a 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday. Influential Bavaria state governor Markus Söder suggested that players should avoid such physical contact.

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia defended his players, explaining that it was difficult to control emotions and that players should not be treated “like a children’s choir.”