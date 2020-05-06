The German Bundesliga thanked policy makers on Wednesday, who gave their green light for the resumption of the season behind closed doors, and called to discipline the rules to reduce the possibility of contagion.

05/06/2020

On at 17:48

CEST

EFE

“Today’s decision is good news for the first and second Bundesliga. It is also linked to great responsibilities for clubs that must comply with medical and organizational rules,” said the administrative director of the German Football League (DFL ), Christian Seiffert.

Seiffert admitted that games behind closed doors is not the ideal solution but at the same time it is the only possible one to end the season, something necessary to ensure the existence of some clubs.

The chairman of the Bayern Munich Board of Directors, Karlheinz Rummenigge, also thanked policy makers and stressed that the decision on the season’s title can now be made “in the field and not in the offices.”

Bayern, with nine days to go, is the leader, with a four point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga already has a date for his return | .

Rummenigge also thanked the DFL for the development of the precautionary plan and called to apply it in a disciplined way.

Dortmund Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke said his club was aware of the responsibility and recalled that containing the pandemic had only been possible thanks to the discipline of people throughout Germany.

“Just because people showed incredible discipline we can return step by step to another form of normality, “he said.

“Many sectors return to their activities under strict rules and soccer too. In this context, at Borussia Dortmund we are aware of our responsibility,” he added.

Watzke also said that just for a team like Dortmund that receiving a special force from the support of his public playing behind closed doors is not the best, but that the alternative of waiting until it was possible to play games with the public was not viable.

.