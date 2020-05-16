Germany will be the first major league to try to get back to normal. Although the competition will be different, without heat in the stands and with uncertainty due to the current crisis of the covid-19. But it will be football, after all. The Bundesliga resumes today after 66 days of forced pause, with Bayern as the leader in the absence of 9 days and with four teams that could enter the title dispute.

The Bundesliga will be the only elite sport in play, which guarantees a large television audience as the matches will be broadcast in 211 countries in the FIFA field. In the case of Spain there will be five live (Movistar).

The return will take place with a strict security protocol. On the bench, coaches will wear face masks and can remove it when they want to shout instructions. The traditional handshakes between captains will be abolished, as will the joint departure of the starting teams on the field. Players who are on the bench must keep the distance of 1.5 meters; some may move to the rostrum so there is enough space.

As for coverage, obviously there will be no mixed zone – where statements are usually taken from players after games – and press conferences will be virtual, since press rooms in stadiums will not be available. There will only be four ball boys per match, with a minimum age of 16 years and who must wear masks and disinfect their hands continuously. The balls must also be disinfected.

The rules are strict. Tell Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich to this: he will miss the Bundesliga restart for going to buy toothpaste and skipping the strict quarantine rules.

The First and Second clubs have approved scenarios in the event that the competition is suspended again. The champion would be the leader at the time of suspension and there would be two drops. It was also approved that there would be five changes, at most three times.

Hours of the day: The matches that are played today are: At 15:30: Borussia Dortmund-Schalke 04 (Vamos and Movistar); Leipzig-Freiburg (Movistar), Hoffenheim-Hertha Berlin (Movistar), Fortuna Düsserldorf-Paderborn and Augsburg-Wolfsburg (Movistar). At 6.30 pm: Eintracht-Mönchengladbach (Movistar). Tomorrow they will be played: At 3:00 p.m., Cologne-Mainz (Movistar) and at 6:00 p.m., Union Berlin-Bayern Munich (Movistar). On Monday, at 20:30, Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen (Movistar).

.