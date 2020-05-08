The Bundesliga, after the meeting held this Thursday, He has decided to get going and announce the calendar that remains until the end of the season. After receiving the go-ahead and the green light from politicians and the German government, the representatives of the Bundesliga have decided that next Saturday, May 16, the ball will roll again on the German playing fields, even if it is behind closed doors.

On this occasion, there will be no day on Friday and the meetings will be spread over the weekend and on Monday. The DFL, after meeting with the representatives of the teams that make up the German First and Second Division, has opted for May 16 as the date of the return to the official competition.

These are the hours of this first post-confinement day:

Saturday, May 16

Borussia Dortmund- Schalke 04 (3.30 p.m.) RB Leipzig – Freiburg (3.30 p.m.) Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin (3.30 p.m.) Düsseldorf – Paderborn (3.30 p.m.) Augsburg – Wolfsburg (3.30 p.m.) Eintracht Frankfurt – Borussia Monchengladbach (6.30 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17:

Cologne – Mainz (3.30 p.m.) Berlin – Bayern Munich Union (6 p.m.)

Monday, May 18:

Werder Bremen – Bayer Leverkusen (8.30pm)

“They will not be normal matches. They will continue to be marked by the coronavirus crisis. We know we play under observation and under certain conditions, “said Seifert, who called for respect of the rules set forth in the DFL hygiene plan to prevent infection.

“We have taken into account the situation at Bremen which was the last team that could resume group training,” said Seifert.

The last day must be played on the last weekend of June.

The plan of this return to the competition contemplates, according to health protocols, to regularly test players and people close to the teams.

“It would have been irresponsible to propose the return of the season without testing. The alternative was to wait for a vaccine which could last months if not years and no club could have assumed that situation economically,” said the official.

Seifert pointed out that the experience of the Bundesliga can serve as a model for other team sports in which you can neither wear masks nor keep your distance and also for other trades. The DFL, he said, will share its experience with other organizations.

“We will be able to play again because we are lucky to live in a country that has one of the most modern and efficient health systems in the world, which, if we are honest, many of us did not see this way before this crisis,” said Seifert.

Eintracht Frankfurt Sports Director Fredi Bobic He had said before, in an interview broadcast by the club, that the restart will be interesting because nobody has a clear idea of ​​what can happen.

“I’ve talked to colleagues and we all think it’s going to be interesting because no one has any idea what’s going to happen. It feels like it’s the start of a season,” said Bobic.

The key will be, according to the former German international, that the team find its rhythm more quickly after returning to play after a pause without friendly preparations and without true group training.

“The pre-match phase is short. Curious results may come out. We jokingly said maybe there could be a 5-5, “he explained.

