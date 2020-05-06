German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 heads of the federal states gave the green light on Wednesday for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to resume their meetings behind closed doors, starting in the second half of May.

The German government emphasized that the celebration of the matches should “follow the protocol of action” developed to minimize the risk of contagion, as was done so that the clubs returned to training a few weeks ago.

The German Soccer League (DFL), through its spokesman Christian Seifert, expressed “appreciation” with the government for the confidence placed in the football being resumed and concluded with the remaining nine days in its two highest categories.

“This day’s decision is associated with great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organizational requirements in a disciplined manner. Spectatorless games in the stadium is not an ideal solution for anyone. However, in a crisis which threatens the existence of some clubs, is the only way to keep leagues in their current form, “explained Seifert.

The previous week, 1,724 COVID-19 tests were carried out on the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, yielding 10 positive cases of infection. In addition, this Tuesday the Erzgebirge club placed all its members in domestic quarantine for a positive in the staff, although it will not be an impediment to return to competition.

Although the German press has given May 22 or 29 as tentative dates for the ball to start rolling again in Teutonic territory, it will be in the next few days that the DFL officially announces the restart of its tournaments.

