The German Football League (DFL) communicated this Monday that in the first and second Bundesligas there have been ten cases of coronavirus after they were carried out 1,724 test between players, coaches, physical therapists and other close people to the teams.

05/04/2020

On at 17:32

CEST

EFE

The Cologne, of the first Bundesliga, reported last Friday of three positives, two of them players, in the first series of tests carried out. The DFL did not report which other clubs are affected by the other seven cases.

The clubs were urged by the DFL to dispense with reporting the test results separately. and wait for unified communication. However, the Colonia reported on Monday morning, after consulting the DFL, that in the second series of tests there had been no positive.

AT LEAST 14 OF 18 TEAMS WITHOUT POSITIVES

Before, nine clubs from the first Bundesliga officially reported the results of the first test series and Eintracht Frankfurt also from the results of the second series. Furthermore, according to information collected by the magazine “Kicker”, there were no positives in the first series at Bayern, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, Mainz, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn either.

Augsburg, RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach did not respond to the survey from ‘Kicker’. With this, at least 14 of the 18 clubs in the first Bundesliga would not have had positives in the first series of tests.

Plans to resume the Bundesliga include two series of tests per week and, in case of positive results, the affected people are sent to quarantine.

CONCENTRATIONS IN HOTELS UNDER QUARANTINE

Another of the pillars of the plan is an isolation of the teams in concentrations in hotels under quarantine conditions from the moment they resume group training.

The clubs of the first and second Bundesligas expect that on Wednesday, in the Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting with the prime ministers of the 16 federal states, is given the green light to resume the season based on the plan presented by the DFL.

Initially, May 9 had been considered as the date for the restart of the course., but is currently ruled out since the clubs have not yet returned to group training.

.