A first round of tests carried out in recent days revealed ten positive cases for the new coronavirus in the clubs of the first and second divisions of Germany, according to what the German Football League (DFL) reported on Monday, when there is speculation about the possibility to resume the Bundesliga this month, once the clubs have already started training in small groups. Already on Friday of last week, the Colony had reported that it had found three cases among its staff, two of them footballers.

The 10 positives were among the 1,724 tests performed at the 36 clubs (18 from each division), although the DFL has disclosed the location of the other seven infected. The League had asked the teams not to report separately, but to wait for unified communication. However, the Colonia reported on Monday morning, after consulting with the DFL, that in the second series of tests there had been no positive after three in the first round of tests.

The plans to resume the Bundesliga include two series of tests per week and, in the event that they are positive, the people affected are sent to quarantine. Another of the pillars of the plan is the isolation of teams in concentrations in hotels under quarantine conditions from the moment they resume group training.

After locating and isolating these ten infected, the Bundesliga will carry out a second test wave this week, which will have the added mission of reducing the probability of negativos false negative ’results and the result will also be announced by the DFL. “The tests carried out in the last few days have served to provide additional security and protect players in the best possible way against infection. In the coming weeks and months, the agreed measures will continue to be implemented in the club’s daily life, as well as in the private sphere. In case of positive results, the decision on the measures to be taken rests with the local health authorities ”, recalled the competition.

The clubs of the first and second Bundesligas hope that this Wednesday, at the meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with the prime ministers of the 16 federated states, they will be given the green light to resume the season based on the plan presented by the DFL. Initially it had been considered May 9 as the date for the restart of the course, but it is currently ruled out since the clubs have not yet returned to group training.