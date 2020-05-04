The German Football Federation (DFL, for its acronym in German) reported on Monday (04.05.2020) that in the first and second Bundesligas there have been a total of ten cases of coronavirus after 1,724 tests were carried out between players, technicians, physical therapists and others close to the 32 teams. The tests are part of the plan to resume activity in the coming weeks.

The only club that, until now, has confirmed cases is Colonia, from the first Bundesliga. Last Friday, the Rhineland team reported three positive cases in the first series of tests carried out, two of them involving players. This Monday, in the second series, the presence of new cases was not found, the Colonia reported. The DFL did not detail which clubs are affected by the other seven cases.

Also read: Richard Hunter, former coastal player, dies victim of cardiac arrest

Earlier, nine teams from the first Bundesliga officially reported the results of the first test series and Eintracht Frankfurt also reported the results of the second series. Furthermore, according to information collected by Kicker magazine, there were no positives in the first series at Bayern, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, Mainz, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn either.

Respect for protocol

According to the health protocols in force in Germany, all people who have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 must carry out a quarantine of 14 days. For this reason, Colonia placed members of its staff and technical staff in isolation in a hotel. This protocol may pose a problem for the resumption of the championship, which the DFL wants to resume in mid-May.

It may interest you: Why does Lionel Messi keep Barcelona uneasy?

This same day, the Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed that football will not be alien to the rules in force in Germany. “Horst Seehofer (the interior minister) sticks to what has been said. People who have been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive must enter a fourteen-day quarantine, “said Ministry spokesman Steve Alter. This means that clubs will not be able to carry out training, regardless of whether the players test negative.