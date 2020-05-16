No footballer became a professional encouraged by the fervent desire to suppress his emotions. No one has excelled in this game without superior ability to cooperate as a team, and partnerships have never prospered without language that can only be developed through proximity. This has been the case until the new coronavirus pandemic. Against the nature of well-known football, the medical protocol of the German Professional Football League (DFL) has been imposed, which obliges its 36 clubs, in First and Second, to restart the competition by banning physical contact between the players, recommending that they not Talk to each other less than a meter and a half, asking them not to spit on the grass or telling them not to hug if they score a goal. This will be the Bundesliga that starts this Saturday at 15:30 in stadiums without an audience. A first-rate social and sports experiment, the product of Angela Merkel’s effort to relaunch the most popular industry in Europe before the expectant gaze of LaLiga, Premier and Serie A, who know that everything that happens in Germany happens in the future .

There is an ethical and utilitarian debate in all corners of the Republic. Is it good to recover the Bundesliga in the middle of a pandemic? Is it useful to spend so many health resources? Will it make citizens happier? The answer will remain hidden until the ball rolls. But German pubic television did a disappointing poll. It turned out that 56% of respondents are against soccer; 31% in favor; 12% are indifferent; and 1% do not respond.

Under the leadership of a prominent Thiago Alcántara, Bayern starts with every conceivable advantage to win their eighth consecutive title. They are followed by Dortmund – they receive Bayern in two weeks -, Leipzig, and Borussia Mönchengladbach without much faith in an environment full of questions. Certainties are reduced. But a fact admitted by all is the economic motive. A third of German clubs will not be solvent in September without the € 300m of Sky television rights, pending collection. Television will only pay if the remaining nine days are held.

Players regain prominence

Another certainty is purely sporty. Teams will be more like what their players decide than what their coaches want. Against the trend of the last decades, the figure of the technician will be blurred after two months without group training. Contemporary football was advancing towards hyper-rehearsed collective maneuvers that the players often performed without thinking, like automata, after dozens of repetitions on the testing ground. This has been interrupted by hygienic imposition.

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia emphasized his surprise when he brought the players together to play a warm-up match at the Berlin Olympic Stadium this week: “This is a blind flight,” he said. “In training we lacked coordination; We had a lot of interruptions because the players collided and collided continuously. ”

Crashes, doctors warn, cause contagion. Lack of adequate physical preparation causes injury. The five changes allowed per team and per game to cushion physical wear do not reassure footballers. Feliz Kroos, brother of Toni and player of the Unión Berlin, warned him with his typical Prussian laconism: “The leaders of the DFL do not break the cruciate ligaments.”

