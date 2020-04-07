Germany He has a plan to return to the competition as soon as possible. According to Bild reports, the German federation plans the return of the Bundesliga for next May behind closed doors and with a maximum of 239 people in the stadiums.

As the same media reports, within these 239 persons, 126 would be on and around the field including players, coaches, four ball pickers, medical services and the media. The rest, who would be in the stands, would be service personnel and some journalists.

The Bundesliga was suspended on March 11 due to the crisis in the coronavirus and some teams like him Bayern Munich They have already returned to training, complying with all prevention measures. So, if the numbers are still positive in Germany, everything indicates that the Bundesliga could be the first of the major leagues to play again.