The German Football League (DFL) He presented his plan on Thursday to resume the season in the first and second Bundesliga with games behind closed doors, although without setting a specific date.

“It would be pretentious of us to set a date,” said DFL managing director Christian Seifert, who however ruled out that they could start playing the first weekend in May.

“The fact that we can now discuss a resumption of the season it is a result of the efficiency of the German authorities and not of the DFL, “he added.

A specific date is expected to emerge from the next meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states, in a week.

However, for two days, a possible date has been considered as May 9, after that date was mentioned by the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder and his counterpart from North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet.

In any case, Seifert said the ideal would be to be able to finish the season on July 30. although he clarified that it would also be possible to play until July.

Seifert, on the other hand, he asked for understanding and support for the DFL’s goal of resuming the season, adding that this was the only way to “keep the first and second Bundesliga.”

At the same time, Seifert said he understands that there are emotional reasons to reject the idea of ​​soccer being played again in the midst of the pandemic, but recalled that other sectors are also preparing for a return to work.

Based on the plan presented this Thursday, an agreement has been reached with the televisions that allows liquidity to be guaranteed to the clubs until at least June 30, although payments will be made under the condition that they be reimbursed in the event that the season play to the end.

The plan is based on a series of preventive measures, such as limiting people in stadiums, up to about 300 counting players and referees, and carrying out tests for all those involved with some regularity.

This last point has sparked some criticism from those who say that the tests that would be carried out on players, the coaching staff and officials would be lacking elsewhere.

In this regard, Seifert said that the tests that would have to be carried out would correspond to about 0.4 percent of the capacities that exist in Germany.

The media has circulated the figure of 20,000 tests that would have to be carried out to end the season, which the medical director of the German Football Federation (DFB), Tim Meyer, described this Thursday as “realistic”.

However, Meyer said that there would probably be less testing since the final part of the season would focus on 8 or 9 weeks and not 10 as some had estimated.

