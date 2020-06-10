The German Bundesliga announced the elimination of the obligation to wear face masks for substitutes and members of the coaching staff of the teams that are on the bench or in the stands during gamesas long as they are 1.5 meters apart.

This was reported by the German Football League (DFL) and the German Federation (DFB) in a joint statement indicating that the modifications to the security plan have been accepted by the Ministry of Labor.

The fourth referee will also be exempted from wearing a mask and the statement recalls that the referees, like the players and members of the coaching staff, regularly undergo coronavirus tests.

In addition, the number of people who may be present in the stadiums has slightly increased.

The number of journalists, in addition to the representatives of those who have television rights, will rise from 13 to 26.

Changes will apply from matches this weekend and they are valid for the first, second and third Bundesligas, as well as for the women’s Bundesliga.