Professor Tim Meyer, medical director of the Bundesliga, has called on players’ responsibility and discipline to allow the resumption of the German championship after the confinement caused by the coronavirus.

05/10/2020

Meyer is the head of the Bundesliga coronavirus task force and chairman of the UEFA medical committee and assures the . agency that “the behavior of each player, on and off the field, will be crucial until the end of the season “

In this sense, he considers that “the Bundesliga has chosen the safest possible system for resumption” on May 16 behind closed doors. He added that his mission was to create “the highest possible level of security” and he believes that soccer players are not in a position of greater privilege compared to the rest of the citizenry: “Not a single profession in the country is one hundred percent safe in this moment if you interact with other people.

That is why the measures are very similar: “In general, football will act exactly the same way and & NegativeMediumSpace; & NegativeMediumSpace; the infected person will be quarantined.”says Meyer. He adds that “fortunately, in professional football we have images of the training sessions and of each match”, which allows us to be more precise.

